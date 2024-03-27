Jets Projected to Land Quarterback With Elite Arm Talent

The New York Jets already have plenty of options at quarterback, but if the team wants to find a long-term successor, then Joe Milton III out of Tennessee could be an enticing developmental project.

ESPN’s Matt Miller released his seven-round mock draft for the 2024 NFL Draft on Wednesday, March 27. The mock featured several interesting picks for the Jets, but was highlighted by the team taking Joe Milton with the second-to-last pick in the seventh round.

Lance Zierlein with NFL Network projects Milton to be an average backup quarterback in the NFL, but does believe that he has some very intriguing traits.

“Milton is gifted with a cannon for a right arm and can throw the ball as hard or as far as you want,” Zierlein wrote. “The physical ingredients could get him drafted on Day 3, but his lack of development over six seasons discourages his projection.”

While scouts are low on Milton’s potential, the chance to learn from a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers could help him develop as a pro.

Joe Milton’s Path to the NFL

While he’s no longer considered a top quarterback prospect, Milton was once considered one of the most intriguing QBs in college football.

Coming out of Orlando, Milton was a 4-star recruit by 247Sports composite rankings. His offers included top SEC programs like Georgia and LSU, but he decided to head up north initially to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

Milton saw limited action in three seasons with the Wolverines. Once J.J. McCarthy showed up as the eventual starter, Milton decided to transfer to find another eventual starting opportunity, where he wound up with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The 6’5″ quarterback had to wait until 2023 to get his chance to be a starter, but was unable to lead the Volunteers to a breakout season, going 9-4. He finished his time in Knoxville with 32 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions, adding another 511 yards and nine scores on the ground.

Now, Milton is entering the NFL with an ideal frame at 6’5″ and 235 pounds. His arm strength has been well documented, even going viral back in 2023 for appearing to throw a football 85 yards.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton casually launching it 85 YARDS 😳 pic.twitter.com/1xB35DiBG5 — Overtime (@overtime) May 28, 2023

However, with so many other inefficiencies to his game, Milton likely won’t hear his name called until the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brock Bowers Highlights Other Mock Draft Picks

Milton wasn’t the only notable player Miller had the Jets drafting. The ESPN analyst’s mock draft also included the Jets taking All-American tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 10 pick.

Bowers has been viewed as an inevitable draft pick for the Jets, giving Rodgers a weapon in the middle of the field to take some of the pressure off of Mike Williams and Garrett Wilson.

Miller also had the Jets taking high-flying safety prospect Kamren Kinchens out of Miami as a potential starter.

“Kinchens could come in and immediately push free safety Tony Adams with his ball skills (11 interceptions over the past two years) and ability to play post safety,” Miller wrote.

Other Jets picks included Louisville receiver Jamari Thrash, South Dakota State lineman Garret Greenfield, and Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan.