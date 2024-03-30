Jets Named Best Fit for Injured Quarterback

The New York Jets already have multiple quarterbacks on the roster behind Aaron Rodgers, but the team is still considered the best fit for injured draft prospect Jordan Travis.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski broke down the biggest injured prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, along with the best potential fits for them. The group is highlighted by Travis, the former Florida State quarterback, with Sobleski mentioning that the Jets could be the right fit for him.

“For a franchise with an older or uncertain quarterback situation, without the benefit of a top-five draft pick, Travis could be an intriguing developmental addition,” Sobleski wrote

That tracks for the Jets, who could be in the market for a long-term successor to Rodgers. He turns 41 years old in December, and it’s unclear how long he’ll be able to keep playing after returning from a season-ending Achilles injury.

Jordan Travis Continues To Recover

Travis suffered one of the most gruesome injuries of the 2023 college football season. Fortunately, it looks like he’ll be ready to go for his rookie year in the NFL.

The Seminoles were looking like a College Football Playoff contender with an undefeated record when Travis went down. The 23-year-old quarterback was playing against North Alabama when he got rolled up on, resulting in a season-ending leg injury.

Travis provided good news to fans and scouts alike at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis about his recovery.

“Obviously the first question [NFL teams] ask is, am I going to be healthy? I mean, obviously that’s the first thing,” Travis said. “I’m going to be healthy, a hundred percent…But yeah, I mean, I should be ready by May. That’s my goal. May, June, so I’m ready for it.”

Things continue to go well for Travis, who has been seen throwing as he prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft. He has also scheduled a top-30 visit with the Jets, showing that the team might be interested in a backup quarterback.

Do the Jets Need Another Backup QB?

The Jets may not seem like they need a backup quarterback right now, but a long-term project makes a lot of sense for them.

Tyrod Taylor signed a two-year deal with the Jets to primarily serve as Rodgers’ backup. However, Taylor is already 34 years old and a journeyman quarterback who is nearing the end of his NFL career.

Zach Wilson was supposed to be the long-term successor to Rodgers. The chance at sitting behind a future Hall of Fame was supposed to help give Wilson his confidence back. Instead, he was forced back into the starting lineup and was unable to show enough to be considered a long-term asset.

In fact, the Jets are now openly shopping Wilson in a potential trade. General manager Joe Douglas has even gotten trade offers from multiple teams, but has yet to see enough value in a move to ship Wilson off to a new team.

If the Jets eventually do trade Wilson away, then it would make way more sense for the team to take a developmental quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft like Travis.