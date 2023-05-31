Jets Veteran Alters Contract, Guarantees Roster Spot: Report

A New York Jets veteran is officially staying put in 2023.

Rich Cimini of ESPN shared on Twitter that veteran defensive back Jordan Whitehead has “restructured his contract.”

S Jordan Whitehead restructured his contract, creating $5.3M in cap savings, per OTC. Converted non-guaranteed base salary into signing bonus, dropping cap charge to $4.9M from $10.2M. Added 4 void years for cap purposes, meaning a $3.3M hit next yr when deal voids. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 31, 2023

The new move has created $5.3 million in cap savings for 2023, per Over The Cap.

Whitehead’s “non-guaranteed” portion of his base salary was converted into a signing bonus, per Cimini. That maneuver dropped his expected cap charge for 2023 from $10.2 million to $4.9 million.

Whitehead was entering the final year of the $14.5 million contract he originally signed during the 2022 offseason. Instead of cleanly coming off the books next year, there will be a $3.3 million cap hit when the deal voids.

Cali Jets on Twitter was the first to share the Whitehead contract news on social media.

Jordan Whitehead Will Be on the Jets in 2023

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Whitehead “could’ve been cut” at some point this offseason to save over $7 million in cap savings.

However, with this alteration to Whitehead’s contract, his 53-man roster spot is now secure. If the Jets decided to cut him now, they would incur an $8.2 million dead cap hit, per Over The Cap.

The former Pittsburgh product did start all 17 games at safety last season for the Jets, but there was a significant dropoff in his play, according to the Pro Football Focus grades.

2022:

66.1 overall

59.4 run defense

51.7 pass rush

70.6 coverage

2021:

74.9 overall

81.5 run defense

53.2 pass rush

72.2 coverage

That led to rampant speculation this offseason the Jets could be seeking an upgrade whether that came from free agency, April’s draft, or even the trade market.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.