Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals Game Plan for Jets Breakout Star

The New York Jets will face their stiffest test of the season when they welcome the Buffalo Bills into MetLife Stadium in Week 9.

Gang Green opened as a 12.5-point home dog to the Bills and the line has flirted around 14 points over the past few days. If the Jets want to pull off the massive upset they will likely need a superstar performance from defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

The former Alabama star is having by all accounts a breakout season and is set to be paid a lot of moolah this offseason.

Josh Allen Reveals the Bills Game Plan vs. Jets DL Quinnen Williams

Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes weekly appearances on Kyle Brandt’s podcast and this week he went into great detail about the game plan versus Williams on Sunday:

“Quinnen Williams is terrorizing the league, he’s a fantastic player,” Allen said on Kyle Brandt’s Basement. “When you have a defensive end that is a game wrecker a running back or a tight end can chip on them. It is kind of hard to do that with the interior defensive line. So it’s about getting two offensive linemen to kind of slide the protection that way to get four hands on the guy at all times. Which again presents its own problems if they want to bring pressure away from him.”

The 24-year-old has commanded that kind of attention with his breakout season to date:

Six sacks

16 quarterback hits

Forced fumble

Fumble recovery

Two-pass deflections

If you stretch those numbers from the first eight games of the season across a full year, he would be on pace to set some new career highs in sacks (13), quarterback hits (34), and total tackles (66).

Bills Game Plan Is a Win-Win for Jets

Whether the Bills actually go through with that game plan of giving Williams that kind of attention or not it should still greatly benefit the Jets.

If they do provide that level of attention to Williams, that means it’ll present plenty of one-on-one opportunities for some of his talented teammates like Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff, and John Franklin-Myers.

If they ignore Williams or present favorable matchups to him then he should be able to take over the game. A great example is what happened in the Green Bay Packers contest earlier this year.

Williams was so disruptive from the inside in that game that it forced Aaron Rodgers to roll out of the pocket right into the waiting arms of other Jets defenders.

This is a matchup in the AFC East that could very likely be decided by a strength-on-strength matchup. The Bills have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL and the Jets have been incredibly stout on the defensive side of the ball.

If the Jets can get pressure on Allen and force him into some uncharacteristic turnovers, that should provide the Gang Green offenses with short fields to work with. However, if they are unable to get off the field, this Buffalo team may be able to gas them out in the championship rounds.