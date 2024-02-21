Jets Listed Among Favorites to Acquire $18.8 Million Quarterback

The New York Jets are aggressively seeking a new backup quarterback for Aaron Rodgers. However, the latest buzz would certainly raise some eyebrows.

Adam Thompson of Bookies released his next team odds for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the Jets were featured prominently among the betting favorites.

Atlanta Falcons: +250 Pittsburgh Steelers: +300 Chicago Bears: +450 Las Vegas Raiders: +750 New York Jets: +1200

There is a strong chance the Bears will trade Fields away this offseason. Chicago would then use the No. 1 overall pick on a new quarterback to start over with.

Strong Reactions on Social Media to Jets Inclusion on List

The Jets being included on the list, let alone having the fifth-best odds, to land Fields caught a lot of people off guard on social media.

One fan posted, “Why are the Jets even on here? lol Fields to the Jets has a negative percent chance of happening.”

Why are the #Jets even on here? Lol Fields to the Jets has a negative percent chance of happening https://t.co/XsVHgLwy5S — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) February 20, 2024

Someone else wrote on X previously Twitter, “Jets are +1200 to land Fields, which is funny, [because] there’s a zero percent chance it actually happens.”

#Jets are +1200 to land Fields, which is funny, bc there's a zero percent chance it actually happens. https://t.co/19xmpWJY7Y — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) February 20, 2024

“Jets” with several eyes emojis another fan posted.

It makes you think, does Vegas know something we don’t?

“Justin to the JETS – I’d love that to happen but it won’t happen,” a social media user said.

Justin to the JETS – I'd love that to happen but it won't happen. https://t.co/aPyfkeF7G4 — @sunmoonrise31 (@sunmoonrise31) February 21, 2024

It doesn’t make sense for many reasons, but perhaps the primary reason is financials. Fields is under contract through 2024 with a cap hit of $6 million. However, the acquiring team this offseason will have to immediately decide on his fifth-year option in early May.

Over The Cap projects that figure in 2025 to be $21.9 million. That annual salary would make him the No. 16 highest-paid quarterback in football, per OTC.

Rodgers is going to be the Jets starting quarterback for at least 2024. He has mentioned on several occasions that he plans on playing multiple seasons. Fields doesn’t seem to fit that apparent timeline at all.

The Real Backup QB Debate on Jets’ Twitter

Fields being the Jets backup quarterback seems like a pipedream. However, there is a real debate to be had between the Washington Commanders passers.

Jacoby Brissett is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Sam Howell is under contract for next season but he could be traded away with a new regime coming in.

🚨NEW VIDEO🚨 Jets have interest in Sam Howell, DJ Reed recruiting Jacoby Brissett. Which option is better for the Jets at QB2? 📺: https://t.co/15e3zXaBgg#Jets | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/sRFZETV5Ob — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) February 20, 2024

Brissett I’ve been told by several team insiders is someone the Jets have had their eye on for a while. If the green and white wanted him they’d only have to give up money to acquire him on the open market.

The intrigue with Howell is his contract structure, age, and potential upside. Howell is set to count less than $1.2 million against the cap in each of the next two seasons.

That would provide the Jets with a unique contractual advantage at the backup QB spot. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic told me on “The Boy Green Show” that a quality backup QB is going to go for between “$8 and $12 million per year.”

While Howell isn’t anywhere near as proven as Brissett, the contract difference could certainly be a major factor in the Jets’ decision-making process. If they went with Howell they would have an extra $7 to $11 million to work with this offseason in available cap space.