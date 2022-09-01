Polarizing Former Jets Starter Attempting NFL Comeback: Report

A very polarizing former New York Jets starter is attempting an NFL comeback.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, veteran offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele worked out for the Chicago Bears this week.

Interesting workout today: Veteran and versatile OL Kelechi Osemele worked out with the #Bears, I’m told. Comeback? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

A Strange Tenure

The 33-year-old hasn’t suited up in the NFL since 2020 when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Osemele originally entered the NFL as the No. 60 overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft.

He spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and won a Super Bowl in his rookie season.

The former Iowa State product then left Baltimore on a monster five-year free agent contract worth over $60 million to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

Osemele eventually was traded to the Jets in a salary cap dump maneuver:

Raiders sent Osemele and a 2019 sixth-rounder

Jets sent a 2019 fifth-rounder

Gang Green was lauded for this savvy move to acquire a proven offensive lineman for chump change. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out very well as the big man only played and started in three contests.

Although the controversy and polarizing nature of his tenure revolved around an injury dispute.

Osemele suffered a shoulder injury during the season and was seriously contemplating surgery. However, the team felt surgery was unnecessary which created an awkward staring contest.

After the big man underwent an unauthorized surgery he was cut midseason by the team.

Roster Moves Incoming

Let’s get to the current Jets news and information first.

Gang Green officially announced the additions of cornerback Craig James and linebacker Chazz Surratt to the practice squad.

James spent a week with the team earlier this summer while Surratt is a former third-round draft choice of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL draft.

We’ve signed CB Craig James and LB Chazz Surratt to the practice squad. 📰 https://t.co/3yBKNz9gSD pic.twitter.com/EfgvxA91aH — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 1, 2022

As expected the Jets placed defensive lineman Vinny Curry on injured reserve which will take him out for the first four weeks of the 2022 season.

In a corresponding move, the green and white added veteran linebacker Marcell Harris who had been with the team throughout the summer to the 53-man roster.

We’ve signed LB Marcell Harris and placed DL Vinny Curry on IR. 📰 https://t.co/Sz3JIDlVFq pic.twitter.com/wIzJjL9712 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 1, 2022

Several former members of the Jets found new homes this week.

Placekicker Eddy Pineiro signed with the Carolina Panthers. He lost the kicking battle to Greg Zuerlein earlier this offseason ever so narrowly.

Former Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson joined the Denver Broncos to continue his NFL career.

A pair of former Jets signed deals with the San Francisco 49ers:

Tyler Kroft

Jordan Willis

Two former Jets also earned workouts, albeit no deals have been reached yet. Defensive back Sheldrick Redwine earned a workout with the Green Bay Packers.

While recent cut offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher did the same with the New York Giants. Big Blue already claimed defensive back Jason Pinnock off of waivers and they might not be done adding talent from the Jets to their own roster.

