Keyshawn Johnson Makes Stunning Admission About Jets WR Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets have turned some serious heads with the play of their rookie class.

So much so that former Gang Green wide receiver and current NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson made a stunning admission during a recent episode of NFL Live on ESPN.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky announced on the show that Garrett Wilson has set the Jets rookie franchise record for receiving yards passing Johnson who held the record for 26 years.

“Key he already broke your record!”

Johnson replied, “he’s balling for sure I can’t help it. He is better than me.”

Once those words came out of his mouth, ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates and Orlovsky gave incredulous reactions.

“Mark that down! Everyone in studio mark that down, that is the first time that Keyshawn has ever said that someone is better at anything than him.”

Garrett Wilson is breaking 'some guy named' Keyshawn Johnson's rookie record 👀 📈 @danorlovsky7 "I can't help it, he's better than me!" — @keyshawn pic.twitter.com/r3qOzZRhWX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 15, 2022

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Has Emerged as New Favorite in OROY Race

Wilson broke a longstanding Jets franchise record, but he might also have a chance to make some more history.

According to Sports Betting Dime, Wilson is the new betting favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year crown this season.

Here are the top-five rookies who have the best current odds to win the hardware:

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets +150 Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers +350 Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints +400 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks +450 Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers +1400

If he accomplishes that feat he would become the first Jets rookie in team history to win that award.

Through 13 games, Wilson has 63 catches for 868 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Jets Have a Chance to Sweep the NFL Award Show

While Wilson is a late riser in the betting pools the same can’t be said for Ahmad Gardner. He has been the leading favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award for weeks.

If both Jets won the offensive and defensive awards they’d be the first pair of rookies to win those awards from the same team since the 2017 New Orleans Saints.

During that season running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore won the awards respectively.

The Jets have had an excellent rookie class and this would be a great form of validation.

Over the years the Jets have made some terrible selections and when you pair that with a checkered history of developing players it has been a horrible combination.

However with two draft classes back-to-back delivering starters, role players, and some stars everything has been transformed. From both a league perception perspective and from a legitimate belief inside that locker room that something special is cooking here.

Now with a talented and deep roster, the Jets are on the verge of taking the next step from wow look at the Jets to oh man here come the Jets. This team has a chance at the playoffs in 2022 and the expectations in 2023 will assuredly be through the roof.

Especially with the thought that all of the injured guys will be able to return to the lineup next season.