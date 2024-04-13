Former Jets Starter Signs With Seahawks: Report

The New York Jets have revamped their offensive line, and now former starting guard Laken Tomlinson has found a new home.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero posted to X on April 12 that Tomlinson was signing a deal to join the Seattle Seahawks. The deal will be for just the 2024 season.

The #Seahawks are signing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson to a one-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/WwOKTFXWEb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2024

The Seahawks have invested heavily in their offensive line through the NFL draft in recent years. Draft picks have included Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, and Olu Oluwatimi. Seattle is hoping that Tomlinson can provide a veteran presence on the interior of that offensive line.

Laken Tomlinson Is an Experienced Veteran

At 32 years old, Tomlinson will be bringing plenty of NFL experience to Seattle.

Tomlinson was a relatively unknown commodity coming out of high school, but earned an offer from Duke. After sitting out his first season, he was named a freshman All-American in 2011. By the time he graduated in 2014, he was named a consensus All-American for the Blue Devils.

With significant college experience and a solid frame at 6’3″ and 323 pounds, Tomlinson was a highly-coveted prospect. The Detroit Lions took him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but he played just two seasons with the franchise.

The San Francisco 49ers made a trade for Tomlinson prior to the start of the 2017 season. They only need a 2019 fifth-round pick to acquire him, which looked like a bargain in retrospect.

Tomlinson was named a Pro Bowler in 2021, then signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets. He started all 34 games or the Jets over two seasons, but was released in an effort by New York to revamp their offensive line this offseason.

At 32 years old, Tomlinson has been consistently available throughout his career. He’s started 138 games over nine seasons, averaging 15.3 games per season.

The Seahawks are hoping that Tomlinson can continue to provide that kind of stability on their offensive line in 2024.

A New-Look Jets Offensive Line

The Jets are losing a long-term starter in Tomlinson. However, they’ve made a serious effort to rebuild their offensive line to protect Aaron Rodgers.

Tyron Smith is the most notable addition to the offensive line. The 33-year-old spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys until this offseason, signing a one-year deal with the Jets. He’ll presumably be holding down the left tackle position, where he played as a five-time All-Pro in Dallas.

The Jets also made a pair of moves to acquire Morgan Moses and John Simpson. The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a trade with the Jets to send Morgan back to his former team, where he’ll presumably play right tackle.

Moses will be reunited with Simpson, who signed with the Jets in free agency. The two played together last season in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the Jets are determined to find a permanent home for former first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker. He’s bounced around the offensive line to start his career, but the team has publicly stated that they plan to slot him into right guard full time in 2024.

With so many new faces, the Jets are hoping that protecting Rodgers won’t be an issue this upcoming season.