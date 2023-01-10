Insider Predicts Jets Will ‘Hit the Big Trade’ in 2023

The New York Jets appear ready to dive into the deep end of the pool this offseason.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY joined the Can’t-Wait Podcast on Tuesday, January 10, and dropped a prediction bombshell:

“I think this could be the year where we finally see Joe Douglas hit the big trade because he hasn’t yet. He has flirted with things like Tyreek Hill and Calvin Ridley but he hasn’t come away with the big fish yet and the big splash addition. I think the angry Woody Johnson plus the need for the playoffs I think this is the year that we see the Jets make a really really big splash.”

"I think this could be the year where we finally see Joe Douglas hit the big trade because he hasn't yet. He has flirted with things like Tyreek Hill and Calvin Ridley but he hasn't come away with the big fish yet and the big splash addition. I think the angry Woody Johnson plus the need for the playoffs I think this is the year that we see the Jets make a really really big splash."

Dreaming the Maybe Not so Impossible Lamar Jackson-Jets-Ravens-Trade

One of the moves Hughes strongly hinted that the Jets could make during his appearance on the podcast was executing a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens for Lamar Jackson.

“It could be quarterback, that wouldn’t surprise me at all. I’ve said this like not only do I think the Jets would be interested in Lamar Jackson, I think they have a really good shot of getting him. If the Ravens actually listen. If the Ravens are open to listening to conversations, I don’t know if they are, the Jets are one of those teams that can make the package of picks and excite their fan base, excite their owner, and all that stuff. Now we aren’t talking playoffs, you put Lamar Jackson on these Jets and you shore up the offensive line a little bit we’re talking about the Jets can make a run at the Super Bowl.”

The former Lousiville product is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent once the new league year kicks off. Jackson is expected to receive the franchise tag which would prevent him from hitting the open market.

However, the possibility of a tag-and-trade is very much on the table if the Ravens and Jackson are unable to come to terms on a lucrative long-term deal.

That potential path would be costly for another team to make happen with all of the different variables involved: a new mega league changing contract and satisfying the Ravens with compensation.

