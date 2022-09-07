A former New York Jets draft selection is once again looking for new work.

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Philadelphia Eagles have released running back La’Mical Perine.

Eagles signed Dalton Keene, Auden Tate to practice squad, cut La'Mical Perine and Reid Sinnett — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 7, 2022

In a corresponding move, the Eagles added tight end Dalton Keene and wide receiver Auden Tate. Philadelphia also released quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Former Florida Gator Gets the Shaft

Video Video related to former jets 4th-round pick cut by nfc squad days after signing 2022-09-07T10:48:35-04:00

The former Florida Gator originally joined the Jets as the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

In two seasons with the team Perine was used sparingly and put up underwhelming statistics:

263 rushing yards

3.7 yards per rush

Only two touchdowns

This offseason his odds to make the roster seemed long considering the investment in Breece Hall and already having Michael Carter on the team.

Perine ended up getting cut by the Jets ahead of final roster cuts on August 30. He quickly joined the Eagles roster on September 1, but he ended up only lasting a few days as he was released on Wednesday, September 7.

Gang Green Lacks Some Brutus Beefcake

Perine never seemed to gel with this scheme or new coaching staff, however when he walked out the door something else left the team.

A power identity.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that all of the running backs on the roster are different styles which helps diversify things. While that may be true, they don’t have a true goal-line or short yardage back on the team.

The only player that currently seems to fit that bill is the talented rookie out of Iowa State. However, they eventually plan on using him in a featured role so you’d probably prefer to have another back on the roster that can solely contribute in that situational football.

