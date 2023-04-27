Jets, Raiders Predicted to Execute Draft Day Trade to Help Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets could be looking to make an aggressive move.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report put together a column littered with the most “sensible” trades each NFL team could pull off during the 2023 NFL draft.

New York Jets receive: a 2023 first-rounder (No. 7 overall)

Las Vegas Raiders receive: a 2023 first-rounder (No. 15 overall) and a 2023 second-rounder (No. 43 overall)

Kay argued that the silver and black should be looking to “trade down” in the first round on Thursday, April 27. He said if they dangled the pick they could get a team like the Jets to bite because they “may want to move up to secure a top-tier offensive lineman to protect Aaron Rodgers.”

According to the NFL draft value chart, the Raiders’ No. 7 overall pick is worth 1,500 points. Gang Green’s No. 15 pick is only worth 1,050 points.

That means the Jets would have to make up over 450 points to provide equal value to Las Vegas. In this proposed deal they flipped the No. 43 overall pick in the second round which is worth 470 points.

Jets-Raiders Draft Trade Idea Seems to Pass the Sniff Test

Latest Jets Draft Buzz: Potential Raiders trade, first-round targets, & a juicy Insider nugget

A key part of the Jets’ blockbuster trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers included a first-round pick swap. Gang Green dropped to No. 15 overall and Green Bay jumped up to No. 13.

While on the surface two spots doesn’t seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of things, there’s a chance that could be the difference in landing a prospect you want.

The Jets have been heavily connected to selecting an offensive lineman in the first round. Todd McShay of ESPN called it a near “lock” that will happen on Thursday.

However, sitting at No. 15 could mean the Jets miss out on the offensive line run. If that transpires on Thursday, NFL Insider Peter Schrager believes that’ll drastically affect the Jets’ draft plans.

“Jets won’t reach at 15 for an OT (offensive tackle) if one of their preferred guys doesn’t fall to them,” Schrager tweeted.

EVEN more Pre Draft Nuggets…

— Jets won't reach at 15 for an OT if one of their preferred guys doesn't fall to them

— Addison has lots of fans around the league. May go earlier than he's been listed in any mock drafts

— DEs Murphy , Van Ness, Nolan Smith all should go 10-25 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 27, 2023

That could mean one of two things. The Jets will be aggressive to go get an OL they like in the draft by trading up. Or Gang Green is satisfied with whatever happens in front of them and if all of the OL they like are off the board they can simply trade back or take a different position.

Latest Draft Buzz on What the Jets Will Do in the First Round

NFL draft analysts Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers shared their final predictions of what will happen on Thursday, April 27 via the NFL Stock Exchange Podcast.

The episode’s theme was “what will happen and why” in a predictive mock style.

When Gang Green virtually came on the clock, Rogers revealed the three players that he would be looking at in that spot:

Rogers wasn’t sure if any of these three players will actually be available on draft night but he gave his insight on them as prospects.

He called Jones a boring pick because of how consistently he has been mocked to the Jets. Rogers said Kancey fits so perfectly in their defense and the Jets have been so patient on the defensive tackle market in free agency which he categorized as “odd.”

Rogers simply said “why the hell not” when bringing up JSN as an option for New York in round one.

The two co-hosts then debated the pros and cons of each prospect before ultimately deciding to take Jones at No. 15. However Rogers provided a very interesting note:

“The majority of teams that I talk to view JSN as a significantly more talented player than Broderick Jones.”

If the Jets are forcing need, Jones could be the pick. However, if general manager Joe Douglas is opting for the best player available he could go in a very different direction on draft night.