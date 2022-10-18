Promising Playmaker Ditches Jets for Bitter Rival: Report

The New York Jets played roster Russian roulette this week and lost.

Lawrence Cager was cut by the team on Saturday, October 15, and decided to join the New York Giants practice squad on Tuesday, October 18.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Cager had an offer on the table to return to the Jets practice squad but he declined it for a new opportunity.

Cager picks the Giants' practice squad over the Jets' practice squad. https://t.co/xy8XpxnyAq — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 18, 2022

Lawrence Cager Skips out on Jets Offer, Bolts to Giants

After making a series of roster moves that included the Jets dumping veteran offensive tackle Conor McDermott and Cager over the last few days, the expectation was both players would be invited back on the practice squad.

McDermott accepted that by re-signing with the Jets on Tuesday, but Cager decided to get a fresh start.

The #Jets wanted Lawrence Cager on their practice squad. He picked the #Giants practice squad. My assumption: Better chance to play once he acclimates himself. Cager wasn't seeing field with #NYJ after the opener. https://t.co/joGyahjgcb — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 18, 2022

When NFL teams make moves they calculate risk versus reward.

It is a constant game of musical chairs that features a lot of informed guessing and a bit of luck.

The Jets were playing around with their roster and thought they could cut Cager and still bring him back later. Clearly, the former Georgia and Miami product had other ideas and now he will be suiting up for a bitter rival.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.