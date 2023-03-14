Jets Interested in Signing Pro Bowler After Multiple Failed Attempts

The New York Jets are willing to go back to the well in 2023.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed in a column posted on Monday, March 13 that Gang Green tried signing veteran defensive lineman Linval Joseph “multiple times” this past season.

Now they could be looking to make another run at the 6-foot-4, 329-pound defender.

Persistence Is the Key for the Jets in 2023

One of the weaker positional groups heading into free agency is the interior defensive line.

Beyond superstar Quinnen Williams, there isn’t much left in the pantry. Three players are set to reach the open market on Wednesday, March 15 at 4:00 pm:

In other words, the Jets need some help and there are a few options available on the open market that could make sense.

Joseph is a true veteran at 34 years of age and would bring a proven track record to the room. He has two Pro Bowl nominations during his NFL career and also won a Super Bowl championship with the New York Giants.

Rosenblatt said the Jets might have signed him during training camp but “instead opted” to use the majority of their available cap space to add offensive tackle, Duane Brown.

Even after that Gang Green tried to lure him to New York but they couldn’t offer him enough financially.

Ultimately he joined the Philadelphia Eagles roster and got $2 million for eight regular season games. Rosenblatt still believes the veteran has “something left in the tank as a rotational defensive lineman.”

During his 13 years in the pros, Joseph has registered over 664 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, and 76 quarterback hits.

The former East Carolina product has appeared in 179 games and has made 170 starts in those contests.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.