Zach Wilson’s Mom Shares First Public Reaction to Aaron Rodgers Trade

The New York Jets pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Monday, April 24.

Lisa Wilson, the mother of Zach Wilson, took to Instagram to share her first public reaction to the news.

She re-posted Adam Schefter’s initial breaking news trade report and added several clapping hands emojis. Lisa then re-shared a photo of Wilson and Rodgers from a Jets-Packers joint practice from the summer of 2021 with a smiling face with three heart emojis.

Zach Wilson’s mom (Lisa) seems to be a big fan of the #Jets trading for #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. She shared her reaction on her IG story: 📸 lifeaccording2lisa 👀 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/CJtHSVosgr — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 24, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Jets-Packers Trade Details

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the pertinent trade details on social media.

New York Jets receive: quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a 2023 first-round pick (No. 15 overall), a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170 overall)

Green Bay Packers receive: a 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42 overall), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207 overall), and a conditional 2024 second-round pick

If Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays in 2023, that conditional second-rounder will become a first-rounder in 2024, per Schefter.

The two sides talked for weeks before talks broke down, then discussions heated up late last week. Finally, Jets GM Joe Douglas and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst were able to bridge their differences and come to an agreement. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Schefter also added that the two sides had been talking for weeks “before [trade] talks broke down.” Then late last week things started to heat up again with the 2023 NFL draft looming.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst “were able to bridge their differences and come to an agreement.”

Lisa Wilson Seems to Be a Fan of Aaron Rodgers Jets-Packers Trade

If you were attempting to interpret the emoji use of Zach Wilson’s mom on her Instagram it seems like she was a fan.

Zach for that matter should be a fan of it as well.

It’s never a great feeling to get demoted, Wilson now will go from QB1 to QB2, but if he embraces this opportunity it can only benefit him.

The Jets front office made its stance very clear on Wilson this offseason by saying they will back him through “hell or high water.”

Saleh also made it clear that Wilson would be the backup quarterback in 2023 as they continued to seek out a veteran quarterback to take the mantle.

Wilson will now get a chance to learn from a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history.

Wilson should try to attach himself to the hip of Rodgers as soon as he arrives at the team facilities. He should study Rodgers in the quarterback room, how he practices, how he prepares, and of course, he will have a front-row seat on gameday.