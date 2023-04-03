Proposed Jets Trade Flips 3 Picks for First-Rounder in 2023

The New York Jets might be tempted to hit the trade-down button during the 2023 NFL draft.

Well, that’s what Jake Rill of Bleacher Report argued in a column posted on Monday, April 3.

Los Angeles Chargers receive: a 2023 first-rounder (No. 13 overall)

New York Jets receive: a 2023 first-rounder (No. 21 overall), a 2023 second-rounder (No. 54 overall), and a 2023 sixth-rounder (No. 200 overall)

Breaking Down the Value of a Jets-Chargers Draft Day Trade

Gang Green’s No. 13 overall pick in the first round is worth 1,150 points. The Chargers’ No. 21 overall pick is only worth 800 points.

So LA had to make up a 350-point difference with the rest of their picks for this trade to be deemed fair.

The Chargers’ second-round draft choice and sixth-rounder added an additional 369.8 points. In total LA in this proposed trade sent 1,169.8 points in exchange for the Jets first rounder which is worth 1,150.

According to the draft value chart, this is a slight overpay by the Chargers but that is typical for teams who are trading up in the NFL draft.

NFL teams that are aggressive in their move up the board normally have their eyes set on a particular prospect and they want to ensure that they land them. Even if it means potentially overspending a little.

This Chargers Trade Would Put Jets in Money Position

If the Jets can pull off a trade like this on draft day they would be looking pretty heading into late April.

This would allow the Jets to stay in the first round while also picking up some major draft capital. It would also be historic since GM Joe Douglas has never traded down once during his tenure in New York.

Gang Green would have eight total picks in the 2023 NFL draft:

No. 21 overall (first round)

No. 42 overall (second round)

No. 43 overall (second round)

No. 54 overall (second round)

No. 112 overall (fourth round)

No. 143 overall (fifth round)

No. 200 overall (sixth round)

No. 207 overall (sixth round)

If the Jets end up trading some of these assets for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they’d be able to do so comfortably. This trade would provide them some additional cushion to execute a Rodgers trade and at the same time still have assets to use on other key needs on the roster.

If Green Bay wants to play hardball and is willing to wait until after the 2023 NFL draft to make a move, the Jets would gladly use their own selections to build out the rest of the roster.

By all accounts, the Jets are in an aggressive win-now mode in 2023. General manager Joe Douglas will always hold a special place in his heart for current and future draft picks, but those 2024 picks are immediately less relevant.

If the Jets don’t send any 2023 picks in this proposed Rodgers deal, the full expectation is they would still land the four-time NFL MVP after the draft. With that thought in mind, it behooves the Packers to move quickly and compromise with the Jets if they have to so they can build around Jordan Love in 2023 with new assets.