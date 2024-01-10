Jets Linked to Newly Fired Coach, ‘Close Friend’ of Aaron Rodgers

On Wednesday, January 10 the Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy “and members of his staff”, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

It didn’t take long for a connection to be made to the New York Jets.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted on X previously Twitter, that Getsy was with Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers from 2014 through 2021 including a stint as the QB coach from 2019 through 2021.

“Aaron Rodgers on Getsy in 2022: ‘A close friend. A guy who was a confidant. We had a lot of long conversations after the day had been done. Good hangouts outside the facility … he’s just a great human being. Great husband, father, phenomenal coach. He’s fun in the room … I loved our constant dialogue during the weeks and loved being coached by him.’ Just saying.”

Rich Cimini of ESPN who covers the Jets posted some eyes emojis in response to the Getsy-Bears firing news on social media.

Jets Retaining Majority of Staff From 2023 Heading Into 2024

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed at his end-of-season media availability that there will be no significant changes to the coaching staff.

The entire group will be evaluated and Saleh said, “There will be guys who get opportunities elsewhere.” However, the three coordinators are all returning: Nathaniel Hackett (offense), Jeff Ulbrich (defense), and Brant Boyer (special teams).

Robert Saleh says the #Jets will "evaluate" the staff and there will be guys who get opportunties elsewhere, but nothing significant in terms of changes are coming. Confirms all three coordinators will be back — barring them getting HC jobs. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 8, 2024

Hackett has received a ton of criticism for how this season has gone for the offense. The Jets finished in the bottom three in every major offensive category.

With the whole operation returning in 2024 the only thing that could change with this staff is the potential of adding someone new to the group.

Getsy already has a pre-existing relationship with both Hackett and Rodgers which in theory would make him a natural fit for the staff.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.