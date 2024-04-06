Jets Meeting With Receiver Compared to Deebo Samuel: Report

As the New York Jets continue to host prospects for top-30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver Malachi Corley may be one of the most interesting names being brought in.

According to uSTADIUM on X, the Jets are one of multiple teams hosting Corley for a top-30 visit. However, unlike the other teams with already established dates for their visits, the Jets are trying to find a way to squeeze themselves into Corley’s schedule after reaching out more recently.

Although the Jets already have a few established weapons on offense, Corley could be another exciting receiver for Aaron Rodgers to throw to in 2024.

Malachi Corley Is Turning Heads

He may not have come from the biggest program, but Corley is quickly turning into one of the more intriguing prospects in this year’s draft.

Corley was only a 2-star recruit coming out of high school in Kentucky. His offers only included smaller programs like Southeast Missouri State and Western Illinois, but Western Kentucky also gave Corley a chance.

That ended up being a home-run decision by the Hilltoppers. He finished his college career with two first-team All-CUSA selections, catching 259 passes for 3,035 yards and 29 touchdowns over 49 games.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein is very optimistic about Corley’s future. He even went as far as to compare Corley to San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel in his draft evaluation.

“Corley is a big, physical wideout who has been asked to carry a heavy workload for Western Kentucky using his talent after the catch,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s good at what his team asked him to do, which is a great jump-off point for evaluators considering him as a Day 2 selection and future starter.”

With size, play strength, and contact balance, Corley is such a dangerous weapon after the catch. Pairing him with New York’s current group of wide receivers could be a logical fit to put added pressure on opposing defenses.

The Jets Need Another Long-Term WR Option

The Jets still need to add another long-term option at wide receiver, even after their splash offseason move.

General manager Joe Douglas was able to recruit veteran Mike Williams in free agency. However, the two sides only agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. He’s also already 29 years old and recovering from a torn ACL, which means it’s unclear if the Jets would bring him back in 2025.

Garrett Wilson appears to be the only viable long-term option on the Jets roster. The 23-year-old has already earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

However, the Jets still need another weapon to compliment what Wilson does in the passing game. Corley could be that kind of weapon, with his after-the-catch ability and well-built frame to handle playing on the outside.

The Jets could also lean on Williams in 2024 as they work on getting a rookie like Corley acclimated to playing in the NFL. They could also go after a blue-chip prospect like Rome Odunze, who the team has already had a top-30 visit with.

Regardless, it looks like the Jets are doing their homework on the receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft.