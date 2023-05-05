Jets Leave Door Open for 17-Year Veteran to Join Squad

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh left the door wide open.

On Friday, May 5 he was asked if former Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis could be added to the roster this offseason.

“[Starts laughing], you never know.”

Lewis was one of the names featured on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Marcedes Lewis Doesn’t Seem Interested in Aaron Rodgers Reunion on Jets

The Jets may have kept the door open on Friday, May 5 to the possibility, but it seems like the door might have already been slammed shut.

According to Justin Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company, Lewis “doesn’t seem interested in joining Aaron Rodgers in New York.”

“The reason isn’t a personal rift with Rodgers, but the tax rate in New York/New Jersey,” Mosqueda explained in an article posted on Monday, May 1. “This is why reported interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, who play in an income-tax-less Nevada, is significant.”

During his 17-year career to date in the NFL, Lewis has made over $60 million in career earnings, per Spotrac.

The 38-year-old who will turn 39 before the start of the 2023 season is an unrestricted free agent. He has been Rodgers’ teammate in Green Bay for the past five seasons. Prior to that, the veteran tight end spent the first 12 years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.