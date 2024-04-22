Jets Considering Draft Trade for Elite Weapon: Report

The New York Jets are considering making a blockbuster draft-day trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. if he ends up falling in the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, both the Jets and New York Giants are strongly considering a trade up in the draft if Harrison Jr. makes it past the fourth overall pick on Thursday, April 25.

Hughes had the Jets moving up to the fifth overall pick to take Harrison Jr. in his latest mock draft.

If Marvin Harrison makes it past No. 4, I believe both the #Jets & #Giants will be aggressive in trying to get him. I have the #Jets making that happen in my final mock https://t.co/ehV6843lvy — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 22, 2024

“[The Jets] need to add firepower to the offense and there’s no better way to do it than with Harrison, arguably the best player in the draft not named Caleb Williams,” Hughes wrote. “The Jets did add Mike Williams in free agency, but it’s unclear when he’ll be ready as he works his way back from knee surgery. Plus, he’s on a one-year contract. They need a running mate for Garrett Wilson.”

The trade value chart suggests the Jets would need about 400 points of draft capital to move up five spots. That would be the equivalent of the 50th overall pick. The Jets don’t have a second-round pick this year, but could try to entice the Los Angeles Chargers with future draft assets to move up and take Harrison.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Is an Elite Wide Receiver

When it comes to wide receiver prospects, Harrison Jr. is one of the best we’ve seen in years.

Harrison Jr. is the son of Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison. He was only a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, but over the last two seasons has emerged as an elite receiver prospect. He left college as a two-time unanimous All-American with 150 receptions for 2,495 yards and 31 touchdowns.

At 6’3″ and 209 pounds, Harrison has a unique size and athletic profile. His crisp route running to get open combined with his outrageous body control on the sidelines has him capable of making plays all over the field. He doesn’t have the elite breakaway speed of prospects like Malik Nabers, but his speed and explosiveness are still enough to make him a deep threat.

There are very few holes in Harrison’s game. If teams get too focused on quarterbacks in the draft, the Jets should do everything they can to move up.

Wide Receiver Is a Sneaky Need for the Jets

It may not seem like it for the 2024 season, but wide receiver is a long-term need for the Jets.

Mike Williams was a splash free agent signing for the Jets. However, he’s only under contract for 2024. The Jets could give him another deal if things go well this season, but that’s not a guarantee for a 29-year-old receiver with significant injury history.

The rest of New York’s depth chart at receiver behind Garrett Wilson is concerning. Allen Lazard was supposed to be a long-term starter for the Jets, but was a healthy scratch consistently last season.

After Lazard, other receivers on the depth chart include unknown commodities like Malik Taylor, Jason Brownlee, and Xavier Gibson.

Drafting a player like Harrison Jr. could give the Jets some much-needed depth in 2024 and beyond.