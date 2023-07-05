Jets First Rounder Sends Passionate Message, Opens up About ‘Dark Place’

The 2023 season will be pivotal in determining the future of New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

After a few years of struggles, the former No. 11 overall pick in the first round believes that this will be “my year.”

“I feel like this is my year. I feel like 2023 is just the year of greatness and that’s how I’ve been feeling since it’s been 2023,” Becton told Jets senior reporter Eric Allen.

Becton Opens up About His Painful Journey With the Jets

The Jets declined Becton’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season making this a contract year for the big man out of Louisville.

He has struggled to stay healthy since entering the NFL back in 2020. Over the last two years, Becton has played a combined 48 snaps.

“It’s definitely been hard. A lot of people couldn’t walk a mile in my shoes, I can say that for sure,” Becton told EA. “I never gave up, I never gave in, that’s the plus about all of this.”

The last two years ended the same for Becton as he was placed on injured reserve due to injury.

“It was definitely a struggle for sure. I was in a dark place mentally and physically at the time, but I broke through and I didn’t let it break me. I knew I was stronger than what was going on,” Becton said.

Gang Green is betting on Becton to turn his career around and if he does it could pay off in a major way.

The Jets didn’t add any major pieces to the offensive tackle room this offseason. New York signed veteran Billy Turner and drafted Carter Warren on the third day of the 2023 NFL draft.

Becton Took Matters Into His Own Hands This Offseason

Becton has undergone a stunning physical transformation this offseason.

The Jets’ official roster sheet had the big man listed at 363 pounds in 2022 but Rich Cimini said at one point he ballooned to “400 pounds” during the 2021 season.

In an interview with Bob Glauber of Newsday back in May, Becton revealed that he weighed in at 342 pounds.

“I’ve been wanting to make this transition but the team I had around me wasn’t the right team for me so I had to change the seats that was at my metaphorical table,” Becton explained. “I revamped everything: got a new trainer, got a new agent, just got a new everything.”

Credit to Becton for realizing things weren’t working and deciding to make a change.

The ball is now firmly in Becton’s court and his goal for 2023, “is to play a full season.”

“Everything will come with me playing a full season, so that’s my main focus,” Becton told Allen.

The former Louisville product couldn’t be more right. When he was healthy and on the field, as a rookie he displayed “Hall-of-Fame traits” according to one AFC scout via ESPN.

He has never started a full season at the NFL level. If he is able to the rest of the accolades, goals, and future contract situation should take care of itself.