Cardinals’ Michael Carter Breaks Silence After Getting Cut by Jets

The New York Jets surprisingly cut bait with running back Michael Carter ahead of its Week 11 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

24 hours after being released by Gang Green, Carter found a new NFL home with the Arizona Cardinals. He had his first media availability on Thursday, November 16 with his new team.

Carter was asked if he was surprised to get cut by the Jets:

“Yes and no. I think there was a lot that went on behind the scenes that kind of led to me like not being surprised. It’s just a blessing to be here,” Carter explained. “I love my teammates back in New York. Those are my brothers, and they know that. What is understood doesn’t need to be explained and they got my number. Those are my guys and I love them.”

Carter was asked if he requested his release and he responded, “Uhm I’d rather not answer that.”

The Jets Did Carter a Solid by Dumping Him

On Monday, November 13 head coach Robert Saleh revealed to the media that the Jets would be making personnel changes to the lineup.

One of those decisions included moving Carter from role player to the bench. The Jets had a desire to get rookie running back Israel Abanikanda on the field and that was going to come at the expense of Carter.

Gang Green didn’t have to cut Carter, they simply could have made him inactive on gamedays. However, Saleh admitted on Wednesday, November 15 they didn’t want him to “rot on the bench.”

After the Jets cut Carter, he was subject to the waiver wire and several teams expressed interest.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed on X previously Twitter that, “Arizona wasn’t alone [in its pursuit of Carter]. Tampa Bay and Washington also attempted to claim Michael Carter, but AZ had priority.”

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.