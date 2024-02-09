QB Michael Penix Jr Sends Message to Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr said it would be “amazing” if he ended up with the New York Jets on draft day.

Penix was in Las Vegas walking around radio row ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl on Thursday, February 8. He had a seven-minute sitdown interview with Jake Asman and talked about the possibility of playing in New York.

“Like I said any opportunity I get, I’ll be super excited for it. Especially being able to pick Aaron Rodgers’ brain, like you said a Hall of Famer, and one of the best to ever do it in this sport. That would be amazing to be able to be around him,” Penix admitted on “The Jake Asman Show.”

Oh baby… Former @UW_Football QB Michael Penix Jr told @JakeAsman that it would be ‘amazing’ if he got drafted by the #Jets so he could ‘pick Aaron Rodgers brain’ & be ‘around him’ 👀 He called him a ‘Hall of Famer & one of the best to ever do it in the sport.’ 🎥… pic.twitter.com/6vIFZwThSn — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 8, 2024

Penix Jr also seemed completely unfazed by the idea of potentially sitting as a rookie behind Rodgers and learning developing slowly.

Penix Already Has a Relationship With the Jets

The talented quarterback prospect already has an intimate relationship with the Jets because of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

At this year’s all-star event, Penix was on the National team which was coached by Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

During the Senior Bowl week, Ulbrich was asked about Penix and he didn’t hold back.

“Yeah he is a special talent, he really is. Like he’s a guy that I don’t want to have to play against. So I think he’s got a bright future in this league,” Ulbrich said of Penix.

The Jets don’t have a long-term quarterback answer on the roster. Rodgers and Zach Wilson are the only passers under contract for 2024.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said the Jets are “expected” to trade Wilson over the coming weeks. That would leave a 40-year-old Rodgers as the lone remaining quarterback.

General manager Joe Douglas said there is a “high probability” that the team adds a veteran quarterback behind A-Rod. However, it would probably behoove the team to add a third passer to the mix to develop behind the scenes.

Gang Green admitted they wanted to do that with Wilson but it never came to fruition. If they drafted a young quarterback in 2024, the team would have an opportunity at a re-do.

Former NFL GM Floats a Wild Jets Draft Idea

It has been described to me by Jets people as “extremely unlikely” that the team would consider taking a quarterback with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

However, that didn’t stop former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum from sharing a spicy take on “Mad Dog Sports Radio.”

“I just wouldn’t put all of my eggs in Aaron Rodgers’ basket. I said it the day after he got hurt, they need to have depth at that position. We saw the [Cleveland] Browns go to the playoffs with four different quarterbacks. I think that’s job No. 1, No.2, and No. 3,” Tannenbaum explained to Jake Asman. “I know everyone thinks they should draft a [offensive] tackle but Aaron Rodgers is going to be 41 years old [in December]. I don’t know, I would make sure I had a lot of insurance at that position.”

Asman followed up by asking if the team could solve that this offseason by signing a veteran backup and drafting a kid late or if he’d be willing to take someone with the No. 10 overall pick.

“Yeah I mean look there’s a lot of optionality there because they [the Jets] do have more than one hole. You could go tackle then quarterback or quarterback then tackle, but if I’m the Jets addressing the offensive line and getting depth at the quarterback position is hugely consequential,” Tannenbaum replied.