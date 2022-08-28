Jets Defender Annihilates Giants QB With Vicious Hit [WATCH]

Sometimes during the preseason, players aren’t playing at 100 percent. In what is perceived as meaningless games, players typically just want to make sure they don’t get hurt.

However, those unwritten rules don’t seem to apply to New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons.

Late in the first quarter, New York Giants quarterback, Tyrod Taylor dropped back to pass when he was forced out of the pocket by Jermaine Johnson.

That set up his teammate like in a game of volleyball to clean up and that is exactly what Clemons did. Taylor was able to get the ball off but it cost him dearly. Clemons absolutely erased him with a legal and clean, but brutal hit.

Taylor ended up leaving the game with an injury.

Sending Social Media Into a Frenzy

After the clip hit social media, football fans lost their collective minds. It started with Texas Aggie Meltdown Show screaming, “from the top rope!”

FROM THE TOP ROPE ‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/PhygE1UOro — Texas Aggie Meltdown Show (@MeltdownAgs) August 28, 2022

Evelio Lugo on Twitter called Clemons a “heat-seeking missile” and truly believes this is only the start for the former Texas A&M pass rusher.

Heat Seeking Missile for sure. This guy is going to do this all year!!!! https://t.co/Vlz8v7Vcn9 — evelio lugo ✈️🧢⛹️‍♂️🏈🏀⚾️🏒 (@evelio_lugo) August 28, 2022

This may only be the preseason, but the regular season is right around the corner. Tyler Wolf sent out a warning to the other 31 NFL teams that he is, “coming to a QB near you.”

Memo McConaughey made an astute point saying the Clemons hit was a “nice play” however our thoughts and prayers are with Taylor who was injured on the play. You never want to see someone get hurt.

Nice play by Clemons, hope Tyrod is okay https://t.co/kXrVYllalI — Memo McConaughey (@MattMemo) August 28, 2022

Field Yates of ESPN said that Taylor had to be carted back to the locker room after the injury.

Giants back-up QB Tyrod Taylor is being carted off to the locker room. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 28, 2022

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.

