The New York Jets pulled off the biggest trade of the NFL offseason when it acquired veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

However, if they want to fight for the No. 1 seed in the AFC they’ll need to execute one more “shocking trade.” Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report believes a move that could get them over the top is making a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for wide receiver Mike Evans.

“Tampa Bay’s No. 1 wide receiver could be in for a miserable year as the franchise adjusts to life after Tom Brady,” Tansey explained in an article posted on Wednesday, May 24. “The Jets could try to take advantage of that by offering some draft compensation to the Bucs in exchange for one season of Evans.”

How a Potential Jets-Bucs Trade Could Work for Mike Evans

Evans is entering the last year of his $82.5 million contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

He is owed a base salary of $13 million in 2023.

Tansey said New York and Tampa Bay “could split parts” of his salary to make the deal “more palatable from the Jets’ perspective.”

The former Texas A&M product is 29 years of age and he’ll turn 30 before the start of the 2023 season.

In his nine seasons in the NFL, he has caught 683 receptions for 10,425 receiving yards and has hauled in 81 touchdowns. Evans has registered at least 1,000 receiving yards in every year of his career.

Tampa Bay’s over/under win total for next season is set at 6.5 wins, per Vegas Insider. Only one NFL team has a lower projected over/under win total and that’s the Arizona Cardinals at 4.5 wins.

With the Buccaneers projected to be among the worst teams in football, they’d likely be more open to dealing a rental player away in what could easily be a lost season.

A Criticism of the Jets Roster Heading Into 2023 Season

Play

Video Video related to jets could pull off ‘shocking trade’ for $82.5 million rental: analyst 2023-05-25T11:22:16-04:00

Tansey believes the “lack of a second star wide receiver could be one of the Jets’ downfalls in trying to maximize the next year or two with Rodgers.”

He isn’t the only one that believes that either.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky openly asked where is the flaw on the Jets roster during a May 24 episode of First Take on ESPN.

Stephen A. Smith responded that he isn’t sold on “Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb” as the reason he’s not as high on the Jets.

.@danorlovsky7 openly asked where is the flaw on the #Jets? @stephenasmith responded, ‘I’m not sold on Allen Lazard (@AllenLazard) & Randall Cobb (@rcobb18)’ 😐 ‘last time I saw Green Bay they were losing to Detroit’ 🤨 🎥 @FirstTake #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/A9KBWCs0T9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 25, 2023

Tansey agreed saying they aren’t “top-tier wide receivers” in his column for Bleacher Report.

The real question is how important are those peripheral options. Lazard is going to be the second or third receiver on the Jets behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis. Cobb is probably the fifth or sixth wideout on the team.

Will that really be a downfall for the Jets? Does that prevent them from being one of the top teams in the league? I’m not so sure.

If lack of star power at wide receiver is truly one of your biggest weaknesses on an NFL team then you’re probably doing very well.