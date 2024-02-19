Projected $95 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler Predicted to Sign With Jets

The New York Jets could make a major splash this offseason.

ESPN analyst Eric Moody predicted that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans “will sign” with the green and white in free agency.

“New York should take advantage of the veteran wide receiver market during free agency. There is a lot of talk about Davante Adams because of his relationship with [Aaron] Rodgers, but I would love it if the Jets signed Evans. Rodgers, Evans and [Garrett] Wilson would give defensive coordinators migraines all season long,” Moody explained.

According to Spotrac’s market value projections, Evans is expected to sign a four-year deal for $95 million in free agency. That $23.8 million annual salary would place him No. 6 among the highest-paid wideouts in football, per Over The Cap.

Jets Should Have a Chance to Pitch Evans on the Open Market

Last offseason I spoke to several contacts with the Buccaneers and they all rejected the notion of Evans ever leaving.

However, things have changed and the door is open ever so slightly.

The latest buzz in NFL circles has revealed that the Bucs are “expected” to use the franchise tag on safety Antonie Winfield Jr. NFL teams are only allowed to tag one player at a maximum each offseason.

That means Evans should reach the open market if he isn’t able to strike a deal to stay in Tampa Bay before the new league year starts.

The #Buccaneers are expected to use the franchise tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr. when the window to use the tag opens up (Wednesday February 21). The tag for safeties is expected to be around $18M. pic.twitter.com/jnV0cZ9JHs — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 16, 2024

Just because Evans could reach the open market doesn’t necessarily guarantee he will leave the only NFL team he has ever played for. However, the Jets would at least get a chance to try and convince him to migrate north.

The potential pitch would feature a lot of compelling arguments including but not limited to a bag of money, playing with a future Hall of Famer at quarterback, and playing alongside Garrett Wilson.

You’d Be Getting What You Pay for With Evans Investment

Evans is a future Hall of Famer himself. He has put up video game numbers regardless of who has been at quarterback.

The former Texas A&M product has registered 10 straight 1,000-yard campaigns to start his career.

That last fun fact should be particularly interesting to the Jets. While the entire offseason plan is built around a healthy Rodgers, Evans has shown that he can thrive in any situation. That is a comforting feeling considering what transpired in 2023 with the green and white.

Evans, 30, still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Last offseason the Jets failed when they tried to add a big-bodied presence to the receiving corps. Allen Lazard struggled in basically every facet as a wide receiver.

Evans is even larger than Lazard (the same height and is listed as five pounds heavier) and has been way more productive in his NFL career. This would be a massive financial investment from the Jets but the ripple effects would extend way beyond that of a typical free agent.

The Jets have been trying to add a Robin to Wilson’s Batman. An Evans addition would be adding a Batman to Wilson’s Batman giving the Jets a major first-world problem on offense.