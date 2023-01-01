Jets Going ‘Big Game Hunting’ After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Seahawks

The New York Jets failed to deliver when it mattered the most.

In a do-or-die Week 17 road game versus the Seattle Seahawks, Gang Green fell flat losing 23-6.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor described the loss as “embarrassing” especially considering the Jets had three extra days to prepare coming off of Thursday Night Football.

Saddest thing about this is you could see it was over from the very first play. Jets were completely unprepared for the biggest game the franchise has seen in 7 years, with 3 extra days to prepare. Embarassing. — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) January 1, 2023

One of the biggest reasons for the defeat was the play of quarterback Mike White who imploded.

He was 23-of-46 (50 percent completion percentage), was sacked four times, and threw two interceptions. After that poor performance, Brandyn Pokrass of Jets Insider tweeted, “the Jets 2023 starting QB is not on the roster currently.”

NFL analyst Will Parkinson quote tweeted that with the caption, “they’re going big game hunting.”

They’re going big game hunting https://t.co/eipORGey13 — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) January 1, 2023

It’s Time for the Jets to Hit the Reset Button at the QB Position

The only quarterback under contract for next season is Zach Wilson and his future is murky.

While this Jets team has a variety of issues none are bigger than the quarterback position. With a lot of different avenues available the Jets are going to have a chance to bring in a big name at QB.

Las Vegas Raiders’ former Pro Bowler Derek Carr was recently brought up as a potential option. There have been whispers about Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers if he shook free. Although one of the most popular names will be San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Out of all of those options, he is the only one guaranteed to hit unrestricted free agency based on his contract renegotiation prior to the year.

Quite frankly those choices and any other one that could provide a competent quarterback with a proven track record are on the table for the Jets this offseason.

Mike White Blew His Chance at Gig, Life-Altering Money

Mike White had the whole world in his hands with two weeks left to go in the 2022 regular season for the Jets.

Zach Wilson had performed so poorly during his two-week trial that he was exiled to the shadow realm. White was cleared by his own doctors and the ones paid by the Jets. It seemed like everything was set up for a magical Hollywood script.

However, it all fell apart.

White had his worst showing of the season and he blew his chance to solidify the position heading into the offseason. If he would’ve lit it up and the Jets won keeping their playoff hopes alive there was a chance he could’ve been the guy in 2023.

After that awful showing, the Jets have no other choice but to fully investigate every available option at QB this offseason.

Additionally White hurt his own financial future. Even if he would’ve performed well and the Jets lost at least he could have cashed in with one of the other 31 NFL teams this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

As NYJ Matt said on Twitter, White’s performance was so bad that it is going to cost him “a small fortune in free agency.”

Mike White’s performance today is going to cost him a small fortune in fee agency Just so bad in the biggest spot — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) January 1, 2023

After that, it’s safe to say the Mike White dream is officially over just like the team’s playoff chances.