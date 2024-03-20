Mike Williams Shares Injury Update, Return Timeline On Torn ACL

The New York Jets got an exciting weapon via free agency in wide receiver Mike Williams, but fans may need to wait a little bit longer after the veteran provided fans with an injury update.

During his introductory press conference, Williams shared an injury update with the New York media on his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered last season.

“I’m about four and a half months out, right on schedule,” Williams told reporters. “My main focus is just coming in every day, putting in the work, and just continuing to grind. That’s my thing. Everything is looking good, so just keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s continuing to get better every day.”

Although he did not give a clear update on his availability for training camp, Williams also confirmed that he expected to be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 this past season on a routine catch against the Minnesota Vikings. He had been off to a strong start for the year, catching 19 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown, including 121 receiving yards in the team’s win against Minnesota.

Fortunately for Jets fans, it looks like Williams will be ready to go once the 2024 season comes around.

Mike Williams Has Plenty To Prove In New York

The Jets were able to agree to a one-year, $15 million contract with Williams, giving Aaron Rodgers yet another weapon to work with in 2024. At the same time, it’s also an opportunity for Williams to prove himself on a short-term contract to cash in on a long-term deal in 2025 and beyond.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams has experienced plenty of ups and downs in his seven seasons in the league. While he’s racked up 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns through the air, he’s also struggled with consistency.

In seven NFL seasons, Williams has had over 1,000 receiving yards in two of them, and reached at least 10 receiving touchdowns only once. He has also never received All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors despite leading the league with 20.4 yards per reception back in 2019.

Still, Williams is just 29 years old, and at 6’4″ and 218 pounds, he has the size and length to be a legitimate weapon on the outside for the Jets with Garrett Wilson drawing most of the attention away from him defensively.

A Busy Jets Offseason

Williams isn’t the only move the Jets have made to go all-in for Rodgers.

The Jets also signed former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal. Much like Williams, the deal allows Smith to prove what he can bring to the Jets in 2024 while giving the team financial flexibility in 2025 and beyond.

Along with two veteran acquisitions to help Rodgers, the Jets also made a move to hedge their bets with a more consistent backup quarterback. It was a team-friendly one-year deal that gives Taylor incentives for playing time in case Rodgers goes down again, giving the Jets an established veteran with a proven track record of holding his own when forced into the starting lineup.

Other offseason moves include the signings of Javon Kinlaw and Solomon Thomas on the defensive line.

If these moves are any indication, the Jets are planning to make a serious run at the AFC East title, and potentially a Super Bowl run, in 2024.