Proposed Trade Sends Jets Promising Youngster Compared to Von Miller

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has proven to be a very savvy businessman.

Over the years he has utilized some creative player acquisition strategies to improve the talent of the roster. Heading into training camp he has another opportunity at his doorstep to pull off a spectacular move.

A Very Interesting Proposal

Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report proposed one trade that every NFL team should make ahead of training camp.

For the Jets he had them acquiring Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft choice.

The 23-year-old actually was a third-round pick himself in the 2021 NFL draft. He was the No. 105 overall pick out of Ohio State.

According to Wharton, Browning is “clearly behind” Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton on the depth chart with the Broncos and thus could become expendable this offseason.

“The Jets can offer a natural starting role for the athletic project as well as time to develop. The Broncos should be happy to collect a solid Day 2 pick in return for someone who is no longer a schematic fit at a position without need.”

Last season Browning played in 14 games and started in nine of those contests:

58 total tackles

Two-pass deflections

Two tackles for loss

Swiss Army Knife on Defense

Browning was listed as an inside linebacker, but there is some question as to what position he’ll play in 2022.

It appears Denver has switched him to outside linebacker and is thinking of utilizing him more so in pass-rushing situations.

"I’m just making the most of it and working on just perfecting my craft every day," #Broncos defender Baron Browning said of switching to OLB: https://t.co/kDNk1lUpBf pic.twitter.com/8I3ZJSqZ31 — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) June 15, 2022

A Broncos team rep had some lofty praise for the transition saying, “Baron is even better at EDGE than he is at ILB. He has ridiculous burst and bend. The only other guy I’ve ever seen move like that is Von [Miller].”

I spoke with someone, let's call him a team rep, and asked why Baron Browning was moved to edge. He said "Baron is even better at edge than he is at ILB. He has ridiculous burst and bend. Only other guy I've ever seen move like that is Von." 😤 — Jedi of the Human Body (@MileHighMario) June 16, 2022

Wharton said in his column that adding a dynamic athlete like Browning “could unlock the front seven” in New York.

The thought of a swiss army knife that could be utilized as the third linebacker in a 4-3 next to CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams is intriguing.

Gang Green doesn’t currently have much depth if either starter got injured, which is a scary thought.

Then situationally when the Jets only have two linebackers on the field, you can shift Browning into a pass-rushing role and let him pin his ears back.

This could be a very interesting buy-low scenario for the Jets with the chance at a great return. Browning still has three more super cheap years left on his rookie deal before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

With all of the additions to the rest of the defense, particularly in the secondary and on the defensive line, whoever is playing linebacker will be in a great position.

A linebacker’s job is a lot easier when they have great defensive line play and you can take more chances when you trust your secondary to cover your cheeks behind you.

