Bitter Steelers Star Disrespects Jets in Postgame Statement

The New York Jets beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh for just the second time in NFL history.

One franchise has won six Super Bowl championships while the other squad has only won one and that was well over 50 years ago. A lot of people are having a hard time coming to grips with this harsh reality, including one of the Steelers’ best players.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Is Sounding Pretty Salty After the Steelers’ Loss to the Jets

Zach Wilson delivers CLUTCH Jets W vs Steelers, Elijah Moore is BACK LIVE: Boy Green recaps a clutch performance from #Jets QB Zach Wilson + top takeaways from win vs #Steelers + answering your questions! 2022-10-03T11:22:32Z

It was a topsy-turvy game where the Jets scored the first 10 points of the contest. Then the Steelers responded with 20 straight points of their own. That was of course followed by Gang Green slapping two straight touchdowns on the board unanswered.

All in all the Jets walked away with an impressive 24-20 victory. Although after the game a Steelers star was all in his feels.

“It is very frustrating. It is frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Pittsburgh star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick told the media after the game. “Especially when you have a team like we have, a great team, that is talented with a lot of great young players. I think we are way better than what we have been putting on display.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick minutes ago in the #Steelers locker room after the 4th quarter defensive letdown: pic.twitter.com/6rOelFg0LG — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick is an immensely talented player that used to haunt Jets fans twice a year when he was a member of the AFC East. He is going to continue to be really good, however, these comments just come off super salty.

At the end of the day you lost the game, you can make excuses and whine about you being more talented or this and that, but the scoreboard never lies.

You belong at the beach with all that salt, brother. — Caleb Zecher (@Ca_Zecher11) October 2, 2022

Caleb Zecher tweeted, “you belong at the beach with all that salt, brother.”

This straight up delusional. Steelers were only in the game because of stupid mistakes the Jets made — patrick charles (@pdubz6) October 3, 2022

As Patrick Charles points out on social media, the Jets had plenty of self-inflicted wounds with penalties, turnovers, and some boneheaded mistakes. If you wipe those away perhaps this is a much different final score.

HOLD THIS L LIL BRO @minkfitz_21 — NY Mojo 😈✈️ (@NY_Mojo2) October 2, 2022

This Ain’t the Same Old Jets

Historically speaking Fitzpatrick wouldn’t have been wrong.

Over the years we have all witnessed the Jets losing games just like this. It would have been easy to succumb to the circumstances of the moment down 10 points, on the road, with a young quarterback delivering for his team (Kenny Pickett).

Heck, it happened back in 2018 with the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets knocked veteran Tyrod Taylor out of the game so Cleveland was forced to call upon former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield to make his rookie debut.

That quarterback change helped flip all the momentum and the Jets found a way to lose. It was the first win by the Browns in over 635 days and the Jets were left holding the loss.

Fast forward a few years later and these Jets learned from their mistakes of the past.

The resilience displayed by Zach Wilson and the rest of the team was awe-inspiring. There is a palpable buzz around the building but now it’s time to win back-to-back games which haven’t happened since 2020.

The Jets need to prove they can be a team that can build on success. Too often they have won a game celebrated like it’s the Super Bowl then lay an egg the following week. To make noise next week would be a real indicator that change is here.