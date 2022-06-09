Jets Are Hosting Monstrous Former First Round Pick for Visit: Report

The New York Jets are doing some more work on their offensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on Thursday, June 9 that Gang Green is hosting former Detroit Lions first-round pick, Riley Reiff, for a visit.

Free-agent OT Riley Reiff, the former Lions’ 2013 first-round pick who spent last season with the Bengals, is visiting today with the New York Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2022

A Very Interesting Workout

Play

The 33-year-old originally entered the league as the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.

Reiff spent the first five years of his career with the Lions and then spent the next four with the Minnesota Vikings. Last year he had a quick stop with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In every season of his career, he has played in at least 12 games. Reiff brings monstrous size at 6-foot-6 and weighs in at 305 pounds.

This would provide some invaluable depth at the offensive tackle spot for a Jets team that desperately needs it.

Gang Green’s two starters on paper are Mekhi Becton and George Fant who are both solid, but the depth behind them is incredibly unproven.

Solid Add to the Trenches

Play

REPORT: Riley Reiff VISITING With The New York Jets

Here is a look at the current depth at offensive tackle for the Jets:

Mitchell is a developmental rookie tackle who is unproven. The other two veterans in Edoga and McDermott have been incredibly inconsistent during their spot starts historically.

What this team is missing is a Morgan Moses type. A proven reliable starter that has a long track record of success and can step up in a pinch.

Last year, candidly, the Jets got lucky landing Moses late in the middle of the offseason.

After a really solid 2021, Moses turned that one-year trial into a multi-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens during free agency.

Now they don’t possess that same security blanket and thankfully they’re working to change that this offseason.

If the Jets sign Reiff at worst he will provide some competition for both Fant and Becton at offensive tackle.

On the other side of the coin, he can be the break the glass emergency option on the bench if Becton or Fant gets injured.

