Isaiah Dunn Among Jets 12 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The NFL Draft gets all the hype, glitz, and glamour every year. But did you know that the majority of NFL rosters are comprised of day three selections and undrafted free agents?

By all accounts, the New York Jets had a very respectable 2021 NFL Draft that earned high marks across the league. Although what the green and white do on the undrafted free agent market could reap major rewards down the line.

Over the past couple of years, the Jets have found a few gems that have carved out nice roles with the team. Last season that player was EDGE rusher, Bryce Huff, out of Memphis, who will it be this year?

Here are the 11 undrafted free agent additions by the Jets (in no particular order)

12. Isaiah Dunn, defensive back, Oregon State

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas made history late Saturday night with his latest addition to his undrafted free agent pool. Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Jets gave Isaiah Dunn the “biggest contract ever” for an undrafted rookie corner.

That deal reportedly included $185K total guaranteed, including a $160K base guaranteed, with a $25K signing bonus. For Douglas to fork over that much dough he must’ve really wanted Dunn on the Jets.

During his collegiate career, he batted away 18 pass deflections but seemed to struggle to stay on the field. A mixed bag but ultimately the Jets were in a pretty desperate position based on the status of their cornerback room.

11. Jordyn Peters, defensive back, Auburn

Late on Saturday night, we learned that the Jets have added ANOTHER defensive back. Jordyn Peters put up some gaudy numbers at his Pro Day (39.5 inch vertical and a 10-4 broad jump).

Although Jets fans should really pay attention to his special teams’ prowess. Justin Melo of The Draft Network shared this nugget on Twitter, “Peters blocked five punts/kicks in college” and praised him as a “really good special teams player.”

10. Hamilcar Rashed Jr, EDGE, Oregon State

The 6-foot-2, 251-pound pass rusher is an intriguing player the Jets are kicking the tires on. Some experts projected him as a 3-4 stand-up rusher, but if you’re Gang Green you trust Robert Saleh to find a way to use him.

While his prowess as a pass rusher is one of the main reasons the Jets signed him (had 14 sacks back in 2019), his chutzpah on special teams may ultimately be the reason he makes the roster. The more things you can do, the better your chances are.

9. Milo Eifler, linebacker, Illinois

He’s not the biggest linebacker in the world at 6-foot-1, 228 pounds and isn’t the most refined prospect either. Milo Eifler is athletic and is a piece of clay that could be molded into an intriguing rotational outside linebacker in the Jets 4-3 scheme, but he’s going to need some work.

The great news is Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a long track record of developing linebackers wherever he’s been on his NFL journey. If he can turn Milo into another success story, the green and white will be in great shape.

8. Michael Dwumfour, defensive tackle, Rutgers

One of the most crowded positions on the New York Jets is their defensive line, specifically on the interior. Despite that Michael Dwumfour should have an opportunity to crack the rotation.

With his lack of size (6-foot-1, 296 pounds) he can often get bullied around. He doesn’t pass the eye test, but what he lacks for in size Dwumfour makes up with heart and motor. Could have a real chance in this 4-3 scheme to make some noise.

7. Parker Ferguson, offensive lineman, Air Force

Parker Ferguson has experience at both guard spots and could be an interior swing option for the green and white. The problem with the Jets over the years has been their starters stink and their depth is even worse.

General manager Joe Douglas is a former offensive lineman and he knows how important the hog mollies are to a team’s success. Ferguson has good height (6-foot-5) but he’s a little light (290), may have to start putting a little bit more food on his plate if he wants to survive at this level.

Brendon White Top 5 Plays | Rutgers Football 2020Safety Brendon White made plays all over the field for a defense that forced offenses into plenty of turnovers. 2021-03-23T19:22:35Z

6. Brendon White, defensive back, Rutgers

Brendon White is one of the names you should circle on this list. White has NFL blood running through his body, his old man (William White) played in the big leagues for over 11 years.

A super athletic guy that played quarterback and wide receiver before shifting over to the defensive side of the ball as a safety. He’s a jack-of-all-trades box safety that has the ability to stick around for a long time in the pros.

5. Grant Hermanns, offensive lineman, Purdue

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound monster is a military baby born and raised with super high character and leadership skills. The former four-year starter and team captain will be best suited as a swing tackle in the pros.

He’s got a real chance to stick if he can get over the injury bug that has followed him throughout his collegiate career. Troublesome knee injuries cost him earlier in his career with the Boilermakers.

4. Tristen Hoge, offensive lineman, BYU

Zach Wilson must’ve put in a good word to Joe Douglas and company for his former teammate Tristen Hoge. He has good size (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) and at one point was rated the top center prospect in the country coming out of high school.

Injuries derailed what he could’ve become, but he’s an experienced starter that could fit in with the Jets. Gang Green’s biggest issues are on the interior, so Hoge will have a legit chance to stick around if he can impress early.

3. Teton Saltes, offensive lineman, New Mexico

This is the perfect kind of prospect you want to sign as an undrafted free agent. Incredible traits and size (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) and has a sterling reputation as a high character prospect.

Some experts believe he’ll need a redshirt year to develop some of the finer points of his game, but if he develops quicker than anticipated could be an interesting swing option on the depth chart.

2. Kenny Yeboah, tight end, Ole Miss

Apparently, Elijah Moore won’t be the only Rebel joining the green and white this offseason.

Kenny Yeboah certainly passes the eye test: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds and looks like he can be a poor man’s Jonnu Smith from a receiving perspective. Not exactly the best blocker in the world, but that’s okay for now.

1. Chris Naggar, kicker, SMU

If linebacker was the most underrated need for the Jets heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, then kicker was a close second. We rarely talked about the issues at that position this offseason, but it’s a major question mark.

Chris Naggar started his career at Texas but things never really took off so he transferred to SMU and finally made things happen. He converted 81 percent of his kicks (17-of-21) and was 43-of-46 on extra points.

He’ll have an opportunity to win the kicking job outright from Sam Ficken who was underwhelming last year. On a completely unrelated note, his last name is pronounced (nuh-gar), just to clarify.