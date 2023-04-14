13-Year NFL Veteran Not Interested in Jets, Dismisses Aaron Rodgers

Well, we know one free agent that won’t be coming to the New York Jets this offseason.

13-year NFL veteran Ndamukong Suh joined The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, April 10. When the big man was discussing his future in the league, Rich Eisen asked him what about the Jets. Suh laughed and responded, “I don’t know.”

Eisen then brought up the possibility of the Jets adding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and then asked if that would make the team a Super Bowl contender.

“When Aaron Rodgers and that deal transpires, do I believe they will be a Super Bowl contender? No. I think Aaron Rodgers is amazing and I think he’s a great quarterback but there are a lot of things that have to transpire to be able to become a Super Bowl contender. I understand that they have an elite defense but I’m not sure where their overall offense is right now. Just adding one particular piece, it’s a little bit different.”

Ndamukong Suh Doesn’t Believe the Jets Are Title Contenders

Suh called back to his own experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they added a superstar quarterback (Tom Brady) and they were able to win the whole thing.

He believes a big difference in those situations is the division.

“That division is very very difficult,” Suh told Rich Eisen. “I don’t even think if Aaron Rodgers goes there they will be the top team in that division. I mean you got Buffalo, you got Miami if Tua [Tagovailoa] stays healthy I mean they’re going to be a huge problem. Then Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick. He always finds a way to win games and be very very competitive.”

Suh is 36 years of age and is pondering a 14th NFL season in 2023.

The veteran big man initially joined the NFL back in 2010 as the No. 2 overall pick in the first round.

In his 13 seasons to date, Suh has won a Super Bowl ring, been elected to five Pro Bowls, won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and has earned three first-team All-Pro nominations.

From a statistical perspective, the former Nebraska product has racked up 71.5 sacks, over 214 quarterback hits, has forced five fumbles, and has made nine fumble recoveries.

It Doesn’t Seem Like Ndamukong Suh Hasn’t Watched the Jets Tape on Offense

One of Suh’s big gripes is he doesn’t know where the Jets’ “overall offense is” at.

Additionally, he doesn’t believe that the addition of one piece, in this case, Aaron Rodgers, will be enough.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus had an amazing stat to really tell the tale of the 2022 season for the Jets:

“The Jets’ quarterbacks combined to generate -0.19 wins above replacement in 2022, and the team still almost made the playoffs in a loaded AFC. That shows how talented this roster is otherwise.”

In other words, the Jets almost made the playoffs in what was perceived to be an incredibly stacked AFC conference in spite of its quarterback play.

That is why so many people are confident that if you insert a proven quarterback on this team in 2023 they can make a massive leap into the title-contending conversation.

One area of weakness this offseason for the Jets is the defensive tackle position. Beyond Quinnen Williams, the Jets don’t have much there.

Suh would’ve been a really good addition to that unit but it doesn’t sound like that match will be in the cards in 2023.