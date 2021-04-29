ESPN Analyst Advocates for Jets To Go Get Aaron Rodgers

This has been one of the wildest NFL offseasons in recent memory. At one point or another, the New York Jets have been linked to a variety of star quarterbacks including Justin Fields (Ohio State), Zach Wilson (BYU), Deshaun Watson (Houston), Russell Wilson (Seattle), and now believe it or not Aaron Rodgers.

To kick off NFL Live on draft day, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a massive bombshell. Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

Rodgers is unhappy with his contract. He’s in a different place in his life with his new fiance. The reigning MVP “has told others that he does not want to return and this situation goes far beyond a contract.”

New York Jets + Aaron Rodgers?

After that news dropped they brought the topic to the NFL Live panel and ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky immediately mentioned the New York Jets as a potential fit.

Orlovsky would go on to say the new offensive system the Jets will be running with Mike LaFleur fits Rodgers perfectly and the Jets would be a team he should want to play for. If Dan was making the decision at 1 Jets Drive he’d “make the call”.

If the Jets pulled the trigger on this potential blockbuster deal it would be reminiscent of the last time they traded for a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.

The year was 2008 and the Jets made the ultimate splash trading for Brett Favre, which paved the way for former first-round pick Aaron Rodgers to take over the Packers. That’s not the only interesting similarity/connection. When the Jets traded for Favre, he was 37 years old. If the Jets trade for Rodgers, he’ll be 37 years old.

There are a few major differences that are also worth noting.

When the Jets acquired Favre from the Packers, they got him for a conditional draft choice that eventually turned into a third-round pick. If the green and white traded for Aaron Rodgers it would cost a lot more.

Favre was coming off a middle-of-the-pack season for Green Bay back in 2007. Rodgers? He’s coming off one of the best years of his entire career: 70.7 completion percentage, 4,299 yards, and a 48-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Aaron Rodgers would immediately become the best quarterback the Jets have had in history. He would also make them an instant Super Bowl contender. That all sounds great, but should they consider making an offer?

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, while several teams have expressed interest “no team has made a trade offer” for him.

As good of a player as Aaron Rodgers is, he’s 37 years old (will be 38 in December of the 2021 season). The Jets don’t seem to be a quarterback away from title contention.

They have a variety of needs including but not limited to: guard, center, cornerback, running back, true No. 1 wide receiver, linebacker, and of course quarterback (although that would be solved with a potential A-Rod acquisition).

As exciting as this potential addition would be, Rodgers and the Jets are simply on different timelines. He would be better suited going to a team that is more so in “win now” mode.

He’s too old. The compensation to the Packers would be overwhelming. Plus the Jets just have too many holes on the roster right now.