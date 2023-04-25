QB Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Jets-Packers Historic Trade

Aaron Rodgers has spoken for the first time since the news of a blockbuster trade between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers hit social media.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share his first public comments since the historic deal.

“It’s time. #8” and he included a Jet emoji.

In addition to that message and a reference to his new jersey number with the Jets, he included a sponsorship in the post.

“Congratulations to my friends at Zenith Watches on the launch of their new Pilot collection. I’m lucky to have been one of the first to try out the Pilot Automatic in black ceramic. The perfect companion for my next adventure.”

The watch series is labeled the “Pilot collection” and is a wink-wink to Rodgers’ new home with the Jets. Rodgers also spoke about his “next adventure” which is making another reference to his new destination in New York with this big-time trade.

Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) has made his first social media post since being traded to the #Jets saying, ‘it’s time. #8 🛩’ 📸 aaronrodgers12 on IG #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/w3cq4Oy7Ge — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 25, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Jets-Packers Trade Updates

Rodgers also added a post to his Instagram story thanking one of his former Packers teammates, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, saying “love you #69” and he tagged his official Instagram account.

Aaron Rodgers also posted on his IG story , ‘love you #69’ & tagged his former #Packers teammate @DavidBakhtiari with a short clip featuring the song Photograph by @Nickelback pic.twitter.com/1eyUv4Fl4P — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 25, 2023

Both the Packers and Jets have “agreed to terms” on a deal. However, Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst and New York GM Joe Douglas articulated there are some finer point details they need to hammer out.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared what some of those updates were on Twitter.

“The physical I would say is the most important part of this thing. I would expect that to happen on Wednesday, April 26. Rodgers comes in [and] does the physical. Any adjustments that would potentially be made to his contract would also happen probably in the next 24 hours or so.”

Some important notes from @RapSheet on Aaron Rodgers #Jets, #Packers trade being finalized: – Physical is expected to happen Wednesday

– A-Rod supposed to fly in tonight (@diannaESPN)

– Contract adjustments happening in next "24 hours"pic.twitter.com/mqaa4oNIf9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 25, 2023

Depending on what adjustments are made to Rodgers’ contract will directly correlate with how much money the Jets need to free up to fit him under the cap.

“So all of that would happen probably before 4 pm ET on Wednesday,” Rapoport explained on NFL Network. “If all goes well then it would be firm, final, announced, and then the Jets and Packers would know exactly what picks they have going into Thursday’s draft.”

Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Have to Be Superman for Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ resume speaks for itself, he is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of all time.

He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer five seasons after he hangs up his cleats. Although it’s important to note that the Jets don’t need a hero, they just need competence at the quarterback position.

Connor Hughes of SNY did a full reaction show to the blockbuster Rodgers trade. One of his more interesting points is on what the Jets need from A-Rod in 2023.

“I don’t even think the Jets need Aaron Rodgers to be a top-5, top-7, or top-8 quarterback for this team to have success. They were on the verge of making the playoffs with mediocre at best quarterback play. If Aaron Rodgers is just good you will assume that the Jets will win 11 or 12 games because of how Joe Douglas has constructed this roster.”

If the Jets would have had just average quarterback play they would have snapped their now 12-year playoff drought. With a guy of Rodgers’ capabilities, they have a chance to not only make the playoffs but make a legitimate run to a world title.