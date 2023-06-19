Jets Pushed to Extend New Veteran to Long-Term Deal: Analyst

The New York Jets could get creative to fill a future spot on the roster.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report wrote a column investigating some potential contract extensions each team in the NFL could explore ahead of 2023. He argued that it would be “wise” for Gang Green to extend veteran defensive back, Chuck Clark.

Clark suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury during OTAs that could keep him sidelined for the 2023 season, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 once the 2023 season comes to an end.

Jets GM Joe Douglas Could Extend Clark This Offseason

Jets Insider Provides Speck of Hope for Injured Safety Chuck Clark

It may seem odd on the surface for the Jets to consider extending a player who is injured and set to be a free agent next offseason.

However, the plan is so crazy it might just work as Dana Carvey once said in “The Master of Disguise.”

Clark previously said that he was content playing out the final year of his $15.3 million contract in 2023. However, he could have had a change of heart since his injury.

#Jets DB Chuck Clark (@ChuckC36) confirmed that he’s going to play out the final year of his contract in 2023 & then he’ll worry about things next offseason 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/5uDSvhU3EB — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 25, 2023

Clark is still seeking a second medical opinion, but things look “grim” on that front according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

If the Jets offered a potential contract extension, Clark could secure his financial future during uncertain times.

While on the Jets’ side of things, they could get a very talented player at a potential discount. Knox also argued that it could be “easier” for the Jets to try and lock him in now instead of competing in a hotly contested free agent market in 2024.

According to Spotrac, four Jets safeties are set to become unrestricted free agents next offseason. That includes both of its projected starters Jordan Whitehead and Adrian Amos.

Clark Labeled Jets’ ‘Most Important Contract Extension Ahead of 2023’

Video related to jets pushed to extend new veteran to long-term deal 2023-06-19T19:11:26-04:00

A potential Clark-Jets extension makes sense. However, the assertion by Knox that Clark is the “most important contract extension ahead of 2023” for the Jets seems off base.

Often times the simplest answer is the correct answer.

Quinnen Williams is the most important decision left on the Jets’ itinerary this offseason ahead of training camp.

While the former first-rounder is technically still under contract through the upcoming 2023 season, he is eligible for a big-time extension right now.

Williams has skipped the entire voluntary portion of the Jets’ offseason programs. We don’t know if he would’ve skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp scheduled from June 13-15 because head coach Robert Saleh canceled it.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic told me on “The Boy Green Show” that he expects Williams to be in attendance for training camp regardless of his contract situation.

The 25-year-old originally entered the NFL as the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Three of his peers from his own draft class have already received lucrative contract extensions this offseason:

Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills, $68 million

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants, $87.5 million

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans, $94 million

Williams could be the next in line and Saleh displayed confidence when asked on June 6 if a deal will get done ahead of camp, “it’s going to get done.”