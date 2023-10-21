Jets ‘Have Made It Known’ $45 Million Pass Rusher Is Available via Trade: Report

It sounds like the New York Jets have officially placed veteran defensive lineman Carl Lawson on the block ahead of the NFL trade deadline on October 31.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed on Saturday, October 21 that Gang Green has “made it known” to the rest of the league that Lawson “is available.”

“It’s been a slow start for him in New York, and his contract makes him an attractive trade option,” Russini said.

Jets Are Ready to Move on From Their Prized Free Agent Gem

The former Auburn product originally joined the Jets during the 2021 offseason by way of a three-year deal for $45 million.

To Russini’s point, Lawson has gotten off to a slow start according to the numbers. In four games, the 28-year-old hasn’t registered a sack or a quarterback hit.

Although last season, Lawson notched seven sacks which was the second highest mark of his seven-year NFL career.

There has been some debate on social media what his trade value is ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, October 31.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report told me on “Boy Green Daily” that he’d be willing to offer a third or fourth round pick for Lawson. Moton covers the entire NFL and specifically the Las Vegas Raiders and noted them as a perfect fit for Lawson’s services.

However Rich Cimini of ESPN joined “The Jake Asman Show” and offered a different perspective.

“I think they [the Jets] are listening, they’re open to moving him, but we know how [Robert] Saleh loves that depth on the defensive line,” Cimini explained.

“No one is going to blow their socks off with an offer for Carl Lawson. I mean what are you going to get? A sixth-round pick in 2025 or something like that. His value has been diminished greatly from a couple of years ago. He had the Achilles and he’s had some back issues, and he just hasn’t produced. So, if they trade him, it’s just about trying to save some money by getting his contract off of the books. I’m not sure it’s even worth it now. I’d rather have him on my depth chart just in case.”

Joe Douglas’ Track Record in Free Agency Has Come Into Question

Jets GM Joe Douglas has gotten a lot right during his tenure with the team, but he has also left much to be desired.

Specifically, as it pertains to his hit rate in free agency.

During the 2021 offseason, the Jets doled out over $82.5 million dollars among two free agents. Lawson appears destined to join another squad in 2023 and wide receiver Corey Davis retired this offseason.

Those additions were viewed as the gems of the Jets offseason, but they never delivered on the hype.

Douglas deserves credit for hitting on veteran cornerback DJ Reed in 2022, but even a broken clock is right twice a day.

The massive swings in free agency have provided a lot more failures than success stories during Douglas’ run with the Jets. He was originally hired by the team during the summer of 2019.