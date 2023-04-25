Fans Erupt Over New Aaron Rodgers Deal, Multi-Year Commitment to Jets

The New York Jets paid a steep price to swipe Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers on Monday, April 24.

Gang Green gave up a first-round pick swap in 2023, sent away one of its second-rounders, and a valuable conditional pick in 2024 that could become a first-rounder, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

That large package of assets is a little easier to swallow from a Jets perspective after Connor Hughes of SNY shared some additional details late on Monday, April 24.

“[The Jets] were willing to go a little above and beyond, a little bit more than some people thought in order to get Aaron Rodgers,” Hughes explained during an appearance on Honda SportsNite. “What I will say is that this compensation is a lot but it’s perfectly reasonable when you see the restructured contract that Aaron Rodgers is going to sign. That’s going to allow the Jets to put so many pieces around him. It’s going to make a lot more sense.

Also, the Jets don’t agree to give up a first-round pick in next year’s draft unless they know Aaron Rodgers is going to be their quarterback next year and potentially a little beyond that. This is a two-year deal basically. They feel very confident that they’re going to get Aaron Rodgers for two years and I wouldn’t put it past them to potentially have him for three.”

HUGE NEWS: @Connor_J_Hughes said the compensation the #Jets gave up to the #Packers is ‘perfectly reasonable’ because the restructured Aaron Rodgers contract will allow NYJ to ‘put so many more pieces around him’ + ‘confident’ they’ll have him for 2 years maybe 3 👀 🎥 @SNYtv pic.twitter.com/DmxDY7AUA0 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 25, 2023

Jets Fans Set Social Media Ablaze With Latest Aaron Rodgers News

One Twitter user exclaimed that this development is “f****** enormous.”

This is fuckin enormous. — 🟢Green & White Militia⚪️ (@grahnbobby3) April 25, 2023

Others said on social media that JD [Joe Douglas] “knew what he was doing.” There were some initial arguments when the trade was first revealed that the Jets’ general manager may have not gotten the best deal possible.

However, these additional details seem to indicate that the initial trade isn’t exactly what it appeared to be.

JD knew what he was doing — Michael Torres (@Mikeymetro163) April 25, 2023

Another fan boldly said that he “literally could not have had a more perfect sports day” with this news dropping.

I literally could not have had a more perfect sports day https://t.co/gEixuJ35WQ — justin⚾️🇩🇴 (@jdotold24) April 25, 2023

A fan said if the Jets get Rodgers for three years it’ll be “the biggest fleece of all time.”

If it's 3 years then this is the biggest fleece of all time — DrewDrew (@hidethebrajole) April 25, 2023

New Aaron Rodgers Update Completely Changes Dynamic for Jets

Play

Reacting to BLOCKBUSTER Jets, Packers trade for Aaron Rodgers LIVE: Boy Green reacts LIVE to Aaron Rodgers being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets! 2023-04-24T21:49:23Z

Rodgers is 39 years of age and he will turn 40 near the end of the 2023 regular season.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on March 15 he candidly revealed that he was “90 percent retired” heading into the darkness retreat before he ultimately changed his mind.

However that brutal honesty “spooked” Jets Owner Woody Johnson during trade conversations with the Packers, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Over the last handful of years, Rodgers has been operating on a year-to-year basis when evaluating his future. However, according to this Hughes report, A-Rod has had a change of heart about his football future.

With Rodgers committing to the Jets for a minimum of two years and a strong inclination that a third season could come after that completely alters the perception of this deal.

It also explains the lack of protection for the Jets in future years. Something that was discussed as a possibility this offseason was the Packers including a protection pick going back to the Jets in 2025 if Rodgers played only one season.

However, the fact that isn’t in the original deal indicates that is something Rodgers and the Jets have already worked out making that clause unnecessary for the deal.

The other big piece to the puzzle is Rodgers’ massive $150 million contract. Hughes seemed to indicate that there will be a ton of flexibility in this new restructured deal that will allow the Jets to surround Rodgers with even more talent this offseason.

If both of these factoids are true then the Jets should be well-positioned to make an epic run at the playoffs and beyond in 2023.