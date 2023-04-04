Jets Predicted to Add 626 Pounds of Protection for New QB

The New York Jets are making the offensive line a priority this offseason.

Todd McShay of ESPN certainly employed that mindset when he released a two-round mock draft on Tuesday, April 4.

He predicted that Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr would be selected No. 13 overall to Gang Green. Then with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round, McShay had the Jets taking Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann.

Both players tipped the scales at 313 pounds when they weighed in at the 2023 NFL combine. That is a combined weight of over 626 pounds that could be added to the trenches in New York.

Some Much-Needed Attention on the Offensive Line

McShay questioned some of the pieces on the Jets’ current offensive line in his column for ESPN when explaining the rationale for the Johnson pick.

“If Aaron Rodgers is indeed coming to the Big Apple, he’ll need some protection improvements. Mekhi Becton hasn’t finished a game over the past two seasons, missing time with right knee injuries. Duane Brown turns 38 this season. Alijah Vera-Tucker is coming off a triceps injury and Max Mitchell has played only 328 career snaps. If Johnson is still on the board, it’s an easy pick. He has experience both inside and outside, and he is an easy mover with a 6-6, 313-pound frame.”

In the second round, McShay projected that the Jets would go back to the well on the offensive line, but this time on the interior.

“I have them continuing the offensive line reload with the first one. They have a hole at center, and Tippmann, who plays with great awareness, will drop an anchor against bull rushers and is rangy as a run blocker.”

Tippmann would immediately plug in as the new starting center filling the void left by veteran Connor McGovern who remains a free agent.

Options are more open for Johnson who could start at either guard or tackle for the Jets in 2023. That versatility would give the green and white plenty of options and that would be especially attractive considering all of the team’s injury issues last year.

