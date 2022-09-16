Patrick Mahomes Surprisingly Singles Out Jets QB on National TV

The New York Jets are only set to participate in just one primetime game in 2022.

For those marking their calendars that’ll come on December 22 on Thursday Night Football when the Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

That’s what happens when you have one winning season in the last 11 years.

However the green and white got an extra taste of the spotlight courtesy of one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes With a Special Mike White Shoutout

On September 15 we had a tasty AFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a fantastic game that came down to the wire, but the reason Jets fans were so excited wasn’t the action during the play but rather pre-snap.

Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes was caught on the television broadcast (via NYJ_Matt on Twitter) changing an offensive play with the audible call, “Mike White, Mike White, Mike White, Mike White!”

The “Mike White” play wasn’t anything to write home about but the Chiefs did walk away with the 27-24 win in Week 2. Kansas City is now 2-0 and in sole possession of first place in the AFC West.

Mahomes Wasn’t the Only One Chanting Mike White…

It so happens that Mahomes wasn’t the only one who was screaming a certain Jets quarterback’s name this week.

As a matter of fact, a large contingent of the Gang Green fan base was chanting Mike White’s name at MetLife Stadium in the middle of the season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens.

I was there live and heard it, but it was also confirmed by Connor Hughes of SNY.

There is a LOUD "Mike White" chant breaking out at MetLife Stadium. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 11, 2022

The Jets’ offense struggled to get the ball in the end zone in Week 1. Through 59 minutes of the contest, Gang Green had only mustered three points via a Greg Zuerlein field goal earlier in the contest.

When the game was already lost the Jets did sprinkle in a garbage-time touchdown last second from Joe Flacco to Tyler Conklin that made the score somewhat more respectable.

Despite that, fans were quite displeased by the performance of Flacco during the game. He was statuesque, didn’t throw the ball deep, and held the ball far too long in the pocket.

When head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the chants and the potential of a quarterback change earlier this week, he left the door open.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh left the door open for a possible QB change heading into Week 2 vs #Browns, ‘everything is always under discussion’ + did say it’s most likely going to be Joe Flacco but won’t promise anything 👀: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #NYJvsCLE pic.twitter.com/2IFmIdROMw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 12, 2022

I had Hughes on my podcast to discuss the why behind that decision and a lot of conspiracy theories were brought up:

Light a fire under Flacco?

Is the leash a lot shorter heading into Week 2?

Is it really White time?

Saleh provided clarity later in the week stating Flacco was his guy heading into the second game of the season versus the Cleveland Browns.

However, the fans in the audience will only continue to get louder if Flacco continues to flop on the deck like a fish.

Although White is running out of time because as soon as Zach Wilson is healthy he will be thrust into an inactive third-string role on the team.