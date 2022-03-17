Zach Wilson ‘Poised’ for Breakout After Jets Win Free Agency, Says Analyst

The New York Jets trophy case is overflowing with paper championships.

That continued this week as the green and white were labeled massive winners after the first week of NFL free agency.

Here is more on the latest rose petals that were thrown at their feet.

Pop the Champagne





Mike Clay of ESPN recently broke down some of the top winners and most improved teams from the free agency period so far.

No. 3 on his list was the Jets who made key additions on both sides of the ball.

“The Jets entered the offseason with a laundry list of roster holes, and they’ve done a respectable job filling several of those voids without spending egregiously.”

Here is the full list of additions:

In addition to that, the Jets also retained the likes of Braxton Berrios, Tevin Coleman, Nathan Shepherd, Dan Feeney, Joe Flacco, and Conor McDermott.

Although beyond receiving a nice pat on the back, the most important thing Clay said in his column was about the Jets’ young quarterback.

“Zach Wilson is poised for a second-year breakout in 2022.”

Does New York Have Its Next Star?





Well, that is certainly what the front office is expecting after surrounding their 22-year-old gunslinger with a bevy of new weapons and protection through the first portion of free agency.

The official NFL Twitter account has over 29.3 million followers and they recently posted the top-10 plays from Wilson’s rookie season with the caption, “Does New York have its next star?”

The former BYU stud caught wind of this and quote-tweeted it with a funny video saying, “I hope so” that went viral on social media.

On top of everything the Jets have done so far, there is still even more work to be done.

Gang Green still has a little bit more change left in their pocket to spend on the open market and they plan to. A few areas to keep an eye out for include depth on the offensive line, some more wide receivers, and a potential power running back.

As the combination of Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas said during the offseason press conferences, adding to the defense will be just as important as adding to the offense.

If the Jets’ defense can be halfway decent that should provide more opportunities for Wilson to make some plays. Also more quality chances, by providing short fields off of turnovers created.

The bigger splashes remaining on the scorecard will come in the 2022 NFL draft and through the trade market.

One of the big items remaining on the docket is a true No. 1 wide receiver. That is very much in play at the No. 10 overall pick and if any names shake-free in trade conversations.

