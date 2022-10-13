Quinnen Williams Calls out Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The NFL’s roughing-the-passer calls have been a hot-button issue during the 2022 season to date.

As the New York Jets head into their Week 6 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers that topic is very much on the mind.

Quinnen Williams Singles out Aaron Rodgers

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has been going off this year.

Through the first five weeks of the season the former Alabama star has made his presence known:

Three sacks

Eight quarterback hits

Williams has also earned elite grades from the folks over at Pro Football Focus with a 90.1 rating for his pass rush skills and an 88.8 overall grade.

However, none of that will matter if the big man sacks a quarterback in the wrong fashion.

There have been multiple controversial calls over the last few weeks that have led many defenders to throw up their hands in disgust.

Williams addressed that with the media this week saying, “going against a guy like Aaron Rodgers, who’s going to get those calls sometimes like that you have to be aware of how you sack the quarterback.”

Quinnen Williams says he will be mindful of the controversial roughing calls on Chris Jones + Grady Jarrett when facing Aaron Rodgers: “Going against a guy like Aaron Rodgers, who’s going to get those calls sometimes like that, you have to be aware of how you sack the QB … — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 12, 2022

Two of the biggest controversial calls involved Derek Carr and Tom Brady being sacked in what appeared to be a normal fashion over the weekend. However, the officials threw the flag anyway and now defensive players aren’t sure what they should be doing.

Williams said that in both of those cases the defenders in question had “perfect” technique.

“How you hit the QB, how you try to effect the QB.” Williams says Jones and Jarrett had “perfect” technique. #Jets pic.twitter.com/xARb6LoUf6 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 12, 2022

Rodgers has typically been one of those quarterbacks that have received certain calls from officials based on who they are and their accolades.

That isn’t just hearsay either, there are actual stats to back that up.

The folks over at NFL Penalties dot com have tracked it and Rodgers has received 38 roughing-the-passer calls since 2009. That is the fourth-highest total among quarterbacks.

While on the other side of the coin, the Jets are tied for the league lead in committing roughing-the-passer penalties so far this season with two.

Jets Defense vs. Aaron Rodgers Will Be an Interesting Chess Match

The Packers are sitting at 3-2 on the season and they don’t have the same toys on offense that they used to.

The days of Davante Adams wreaking havoc are over and their current crop of receivers leaves much to be desired.

Not having to worry about where No. 17 is on a pre-snap basis should really open up the playbook for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on Sunday.

Again it’s still Aaron freaking Rodgers, however, with no weapon on the outside that you have to fear the Jets should be able to get creative.

PFF provided a great stat from 2021, which is dated, however it still is a great example of how good Rodgers is against the blitz. Historically and even now if you blitz him, he will make you pay.

Aaron Rodgers vs. the blitz:

🔸 Passing Grade: 87.8 (1st) Tip: don't blitz ARod pic.twitter.com/o7lkOYdiBf — PFF (@PFF) January 22, 2021

I don’t think that should dissuade this coaching staff from playing with fire, but portion control will be important.

A great example is the opening defensive call for the Miami Dolphins game where the Jets blitzed Ahmad Gardner as a boundary corner. The Dolphins didn’t see it coming because the Jets had never given that look before.

If the Jets can unleash these exotic looks situationally and get this pass rush going, this could be the key to success on Sunday.