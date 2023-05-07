Insider Shares Grim Jets Contract Update on Quinnen Williams

Everything hasn’t been peaches and rainbows with the New York Jets this offseason.

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed in a column posted on Sunday, May 7 that Gang Green and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams “aren’t close to an agreement” on a new contract amid new discussions this offseason.

The 25-year-old has one year left on his rookie contract through the 2023 season. He is set to make $9.5 million in base salary for the upcoming campaign.

No Contract Progress Doesn’t Make Sense in Jets-Quinnen Williams Conversation

As Cimini pointed out in his column, two defensive tackles from the same 2019 NFL draft class with Williams have received monster extensions this offseason.

Jeffery Simmons received a four-year $94 million contract from the Tenessee Titans. It pays him $23.5 million per year which is the second-highest total in the league among interior defensive linemen only behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

Dexter Lawrence also got paid this offseason when he received a four-year deal for $90 million from the New York Giants. He is being paid at a $22.5 million per year evaluation which is tied for the third most in football among IDL, per Over The Cap.

Cimini labeled Williams as the “Next Man Up” and suggested that the second contract market for above-average defensive tackles is “clearly formed.”

Despite that, the Jets and Williams still haven’t gotten anywhere in their contract negotiations this offseason.

There Is a Chance Jets Destroy the Good Vibes

Technically speaking the Jets have all of the leverage in these negotiations.

Williams is still under contract through the 2023 campaign. Then if the Jets wanted to push it this far, they have the franchise tag in its back pocket that they could utilize to keep Williams under team control through at least 2024.

However, Cimini also pointed out that “it doesn’t do them any good to upset one of their top players.”

The former Alabama standout has skipped voluntary workouts to this point and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be returning any time soon. His brother, Quincy Williams, revealed during his media appearance this week that Quinnen is expecting the birth of his daughter in the next “two to three weeks.”

If the Jets want, this can be an easy win for the franchise this offseason. Quinnen exploded on the scene in 2022 with an All-Pro nomination, a Pro Bowl berth, and a career-high 12 sacks.

He is one of the best players on the team and he’s still only 25 years of age. If the Jets copy-and-paste the structure of these other defensive tackle contracts they can get Q locked up for the next four years of his prime.

At that stage of his career, Quinnen would have another opportunity to cash in before he’s 30 and the Jets would have one of the premium players in football at its disposal.

The vibes are immaculate at one Jets drive.

There is a palpable energy in the air after acquiring veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Fans are openly talking about the playoffs and Super Bowl expectations.

The only thing that could ruin this is a long drawn-out contract standoff between Williams and the Jets. It’s time for the team to open up its checkbook and pay to keep one of its own.

The Jets haven’t had to do that in a while because the team’s drafting has been lackluster so they’ve had no one to pay. However, times are changing in New York and they have an opportunity to show the rest of the league this ain’t the same old Jets.