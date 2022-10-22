90-Game Veteran Starter Emerges as New Option for Jets on OL

The New York Jets are 4-2 and the reason for that level of success can directly be attributed to the trench warfare on both sides of the ball.

Gang Green has established an aggressive identity on defense with their four-man pass rush wreaking havoc. With unbelievable depth and a constant rotation, this group is really coming into its own.

While on offense the Jets have dealt with a myriad of injuries that would cripple any normal team’s offensive line. However, the Jets have been able to overcome that and deliver.

Although you can never have enough hog mollies and the Jets were recently urged to add some more beef.

Quinton Spain Would Provide the Jets With Better Depth

Joe Tansey recently wrote a column for Bleacher Report exploring three available free agents the Jets “must pursue.”

One name that stood out from the rest is veteran offensive lineman Quinton Spain.

The 31-year-old is a grizzled veteran that has been there and done that since entering the league back in 2015 as an undrafted free agent.

Spain has appeared in over 95 games and has logged over 90 starts in his career.

Where the veteran big man would help the Jets most is by providing some depth on the interior. The Jets are solid from a starting perspective with Laken Tomlinson at one guard spot and usually Alijah Vera-Tucker at the other.

However, due to those injuries we talked about earlier, AVT has been floating between left and right tackle respectively. When George Fant and Max Mitchell eventually return from injured reserve the expectation is that AVT will return to right guard.

In his stead, Nate Herbig has been incredibly solid coming off of the bench, however, you can never have enough depth.

Spain would be a solid option to ensure that the Jets’ path to the playoffs continues, especially if any more injuries hit the offensive line.

A Changed National Perspective on the Jets OT Situation

The other two names that Tansey put on his target list for the Jets are also on the offensive line.

Daryl Williams and Bobby Massie who are both predominantly known for their ability at the offensive tackle spot.

Prior to the year, a great point of discussion was the lack of depth for the Jets at offensive tackle. Those were real conversations and the depth was shaky to put it kindly. However, during the season the Jets discovered they actually have outstanding depth at that spot.

Duane Brown, Fant, Mitchell, Cedric Ogbuehi, Mike Remmers, and the occasional AVT flip actually have the Jets in an exceptional position.

So the national perspective is likely unaware of these new revelations on the Jets’ offensive line. With that being said it seems extremely unlikely that the Jets end up adding any more offensive tackles to the room considering the depth and experience they already have.

Although a dip into the guard market would certainly make a lot of sense. The Jets are also fine there on the surface, but you want to hope for the best and expect the worst when it comes to preparing for injuries.