Ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan Causes Stir With Cowboys Interview

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan is flirting with a return to the NFL.
CBS NFL Insider Josina Anderson was the first to share the news to X previously Twitter, that the Dallas Cowboys interviewed Ryan for the vacant defensive coordinator role.
Ryan, 61, hasn’t been in the NFL since 2016 when he was the Buffalo Bills head coach.
Top Social Media Reactions to Ryan’s Interview With Cowboys
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Ryan “was nearly” the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos last year.
said if the Cowboys hire Ryan to be their new DC it would “send shockwaves through the NFL.”
who covers the Cowboys for Blogging the Boys ripped the move on social media.
“You cannot convince me that starting your external search with Ron Rivera, Mike Zimmer, and Rex Ryan is taking the situation seriously or being any kind of all-in.”
“Y’all wanna see Micah [Parsons] used correctly. HIRE REX RYAN,” one fan shouted on social media.
Calvin Watkins revealed an interesting note on social media, “Jerry Jones fired Rex’s brother, Rob, years ago when he held the same position.”
shared a highlight reel clip when Ryan was still the head coach of the Jets and was featured on Hard Knocks.
One Jets fan said it would be “cinema” to see Ryan coaching up all of the insane talent on the Cowboys roster that features guys like Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, Daron Bland, Parsons, and Demarcus Lawrence.
This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.