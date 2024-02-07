Ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan Causes Stir With Cowboys Interview

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan is flirting with a return to the NFL.

CBS NFL Insider Josina Anderson was the first to share the news to X previously Twitter, that the Dallas Cowboys interviewed Ryan for the vacant defensive coordinator role.

Ryan, 61, hasn’t been in the NFL since 2016 when he was the Buffalo Bills head coach.

Top Social Media Reactions to Ryan’s Interview With Cowboys

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Ryan “was nearly” the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos last year.

Rex Ryan was nearly the #Broncos DC last year, now he’s interviewed for the #Cowboys DC job. https://t.co/Be2VDb6Aga — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2024

Pat McAfee

said if the Cowboys hire Ryan to be their new DC it would “send shockwaves through the NFL.”

RJ Ochoa

who covers the Cowboys for Blogging the Boys ripped the move on social media.

“You cannot convince me that starting your external search with Ron Rivera, Mike Zimmer, and Rex Ryan is taking the situation seriously or being any kind of all-in.”

You cannot convince me that starting your external search with Ron Rivera, Mike Zimmer and Rex Ryan is taking the situation seriously or being any kind of all-in. https://t.co/7UgpIoxD8u — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 7, 2024

“Y’all wanna see Micah [Parsons] used correctly. HIRE REX RYAN,” one fan shouted on social media.

Calvin Watkins revealed an interesting note on social media, “Jerry Jones fired Rex’s brother, Rob, years ago when he held the same position.”

Confirming report that Rex Ryan interviewed for vacant Cowboys DC position according to person with knowledge of the process. Jerry Jones fired Rex’s brother, Rob, years ago when he held the same position. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 7, 2024

Harrison Glaser

shared a highlight reel clip when Ryan was still the head coach of the Jets and was featured on Hard Knocks.

I miss this guy Rex Ryan man 😤#Jets pic.twitter.com/mr5ZFHqxRu — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) February 4, 2024

One Jets fan said it would be “cinema” to see Ryan coaching up all of the insane talent on the Cowboys roster that features guys like Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, Daron Bland, Parsons, and Demarcus Lawrence.

Rex Ryan calling the Cowboys defense with CBs like Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, and Daron Bland then Micah Parson and Demarcus Lawrence up front would be cinema https://t.co/G6toepyP8S — Stefan Stelling (@li_jets) February 7, 2024

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.