Jets Fans Erupt Over Rex Ryan NFL Return Rumors: ‘Holy F***’

A former New York Jets head coach might be making a stunning return to the NFL.

Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer dropped a surprising bombshell on Sunday, February 12 that Rex Ryan interviewed for the Denver Broncos’ vacant defensive coordinator position.

A little Sunday morning scoopage: new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 12, 2023

On January 31 the Broncos agreed to acquire coach Sean Payton and a future third-rounder for a 2023 first-round pick (No. 29 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick.

Fans Can’t Believe Rex Ryan Could Return to the NFL

After Glazer announced the interview on social media, fans went berserk over the news.

A Twitter user was blunt in his assessment, “holy f*** Sean Payton is cooking.”

holy fuck sean payton is cooking https://t.co/pXuzaGAcec pic.twitter.com/6pCvtPZySB — Greg Durkin (@durkin_greg) February 12, 2023

Broadcaster Zach McGibbon tweeted, “oh my God yes please.”

Oh my god yes please. https://t.co/N8ASvUYLPB — Zach McGibbon (@zach_mcgibbon) February 12, 2023

The 60-year-old hasn’t been employed by an NFL team since 2016 when he was fired as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. After he was let go by Buffalo, Ryan made the transition to television as an NFL analyst for ESPN.

Really hoping Rex gets back in the league! Would be really fun for everyone especially Jet fans — Stephen Zantz (@szantz) February 12, 2023

At this point, it was only an interview, but a Twitter user is hoping Rex “gets back in the league! Would be really fun for everyone, especially Jets fans.”

Some folks were just in general disbelief at the news.

His twin brother Rob was Sean Payton's DC from 2013-2015. There's a relationship there. It'd be a departure from what the defense has been doing here in Denver the last few years. https://t.co/a65cuEGBWv — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 12, 2023

An interesting connection that some people might not be aware of is Sean Payton’s defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints from 2013 through 2015 was indeed Rex Ryan’s twin brother Rob.

Benjamin Allbright said, “there’s a relationship there.”

Rex Ryan interacting daily with Russell Wilson has potential to be all-time hilarious. The world needs this. Also, if #Broncoscountry hires Rex Ryan, HBO has to find a way to put that team on Hard Knocks. https://t.co/pts58FAU8t — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) February 12, 2023

Play Like A Jet said seeing Ryan interact daily with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has the potential to be “all-time hilarious” and even suggested HBO’s Hard Knocks covers it.

Rex Ryan Could End up Eating His Words to Jets

If Ryan ends up getting hired by the Broncos that could provide an interesting storyline ahead of the 2023 season.

As Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted on Twitter, the “Jets play the Broncos this season…”

Jets play the Broncos this season… https://t.co/IblQS9Mi3z — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) February 12, 2023

Since Ryan left the coaching world and got into television he has proudly been an advocate for the Jets franchise.

This offseason in the middle of their quarterback turmoil and pursuit of big-name players, Ryan has strongly pounded the table for the team to acquire Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Come up with something [Jets fans] to let him know how much we want him. I’m being dead serious, find out where he lives,” Ryan said during an ESPN radio appearance. “[If the Jets get Rodgers] next year we’ll be in that championship game.”

He may not be such a fan if that comes to fruition because he would then be responsible for cooking up a defensive gameplan to combat Rodgers in a scheduled matchup.

Rex Ryan is calling on #Jets fans to help recruit #Packers QB @AaronRodgers12, ‘come up w/ something to let him know how much we want him’ + ‘I’m being dead serious find out where he lives’ 🤣 + ‘next year we’ll be in that championship game’ 👀: 🎙 @DRonESPN #TakeFlight #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/9gSzLbWd5T — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 23, 2023

Interestingly according to Connor Hughes of SNY Rex “has been trying to get back into the NFL for a few years now.”

Rex has been trying to get back into the NFL for a few years now. Would be fun seeing him get to work with that cast of talent in Denver. https://t.co/hSHC0K1tnP — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 12, 2023

The last time Ryan was in the NFL outside of being a head coach was all the way back in 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive coordinator.

He was with the Jets from 2009 through 2014. Then he jumped over to the rival Bills as their head coach from 2015 through 2016.

Now he has a chance to once again get his feet wet where he cut his teeth for nearly 20 years as a defensive assistant.