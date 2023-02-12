Jets Fans Erupt Over Rex Ryan NFL Return Rumors: ‘Holy F***’

A former New York Jets head coach might be making a stunning return to the NFL.
Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer dropped a surprising bombshell on Sunday, February 12 that Rex Ryan interviewed for the Denver Broncos’ vacant defensive coordinator position.
On January 31 the Broncos agreed to acquire coach Sean Payton and a future third-rounder for a 2023 first-round pick (No. 29 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick.
Fans Can’t Believe Rex Ryan Could Return to the NFL
After Glazer announced the interview on social media, fans went berserk over the news.
A Twitter user was blunt in his assessment, “holy f*** Sean Payton is cooking.”
Broadcaster Zach McGibbon tweeted, “oh my God yes please.”
The 60-year-old hasn’t been employed by an NFL team since 2016 when he was fired as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. After he was let go by Buffalo, Ryan made the transition to television as an NFL analyst for ESPN.
At this point, it was only an interview, but a Twitter user is hoping Rex “gets back in the league! Would be really fun for everyone, especially Jets fans.”
Some folks were just in general disbelief at the news.
An interesting connection that some people might not be aware of is Sean Payton’s defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints from 2013 through 2015 was indeed Rex Ryan’s twin brother Rob.
Benjamin Allbright said, “there’s a relationship there.”
Play Like A Jet said seeing Ryan interact daily with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has the potential to be “all-time hilarious” and even suggested HBO’s Hard Knocks covers it.
Rex Ryan Could End up Eating His Words to Jets
If Ryan ends up getting hired by the Broncos that could provide an interesting storyline ahead of the 2023 season.
As Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted on Twitter, the “Jets play the Broncos this season…”
Since Ryan left the coaching world and got into television he has proudly been an advocate for the Jets franchise.
This offseason in the middle of their quarterback turmoil and pursuit of big-name players, Ryan has strongly pounded the table for the team to acquire Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“Come up with something [Jets fans] to let him know how much we want him. I’m being dead serious, find out where he lives,” Ryan said during an ESPN radio appearance. “[If the Jets get Rodgers] next year we’ll be in that championship game.”
He may not be such a fan if that comes to fruition because he would then be responsible for cooking up a defensive gameplan to combat Rodgers in a scheduled matchup.
Interestingly according to Connor Hughes of SNY Rex “has been trying to get back into the NFL for a few years now.”
The last time Ryan was in the NFL outside of being a head coach was all the way back in 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive coordinator.
He was with the Jets from 2009 through 2014. Then he jumped over to the rival Bills as their head coach from 2015 through 2016.
Now he has a chance to once again get his feet wet where he cut his teeth for nearly 20 years as a defensive assistant.