Robert Saleh Leaves Door Open for Jets Reunion With Fan-Favorite

An unlikely reunion is on the table for the New York Jets in 2023.

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked during his media availability on Friday, November 17 if the team would consider adding wide receiver Robbie Chosen.

“I know Joe [Douglas] will always turn over every stone. I know he [Chosen] can flat out roll. I’m pretty sure he got us for one in Carolina in our first year. Was that him? He did. That was him. I remember the exact play,” Saleh said. “He [Chosen] can roll. He has a speed element, he’s got a fast ball, and whenever a player has a fast ball, he is always worth talking about.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh considering the injuries at WR would they explore adding WR Robbie Chosen (@chosen1ra) who just got waived by the #Dolphins? ‘I know Joe [Douglas] will always turn over every stone’ + reminisced about the 57 yard TD he burned them… pic.twitter.com/w878MreNGq — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 17, 2023

On Thursday, November 16 the Miami Dolphins announced that they waived Chosen.

Anderson Would Be an Interesting Dart Throw for the Jets

Play

Connor Hughes of SNY noted in his question to Saleh that the Jets are dealing with an array of injuries at the wide receiver position.

With the NFL trade deadline already passed, the Jets are limited on paths for player acquisition at this stage of the season.

Chosen is 30 years of age and appeared in four games for the Dolphins this season. He only had one catch, but it went 68 yards to the house for a touchdown.

Interestingly enough the play featured two former members of the Jets. In the middle of a blowout between the Dolphins and the Broncos, backup quarterback Mike White launched one deep and Chosen took it to the house.

Chosen throughout his career has prided himself on being a vertical deep threat.

During his eight seasons in the pros, the former Temple product has hauled in 30 touchdowns and has averaged 13.4 yards per reception.

Joe Douglas Admitted to Rare Mistake With Chosen

Back in 2020, Jets general manager Joe Douglas admitted that he made a mistake in the Robby Anderson contract discussions.

“I think what went wrong with us and Robby, we thought that Robby’s value was going to be even greater than he signed for in Carolina. I think that’s on me ultimately and that’s on us moving forward to get a better handle on every player’s market value. Honestly, we would all love to see Robby here doing what he’s doing. I tip my hat to the success he has had but obviously we don’t want to be in the business of losing good players.”

Does Joe Douglas think he made a mistake letting Robby Anderson walk in free agency? "I've thought about Robby a lot…that's on me and that's on us moving forward to get a better handle on every players' market value" pic.twitter.com/1jgJm74MAP — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 3, 2020

The artist formerly known as Robby Anderson signed with the Panthers in 2020 during free agency. He signed a two-year deal for $20 million and Douglas thought he’d fetch more money than that on the open market.

It is very rare for NFL general managers to admit to making mistakes in public. However, JD was honest about the Anderson situation.

Fast forward a few years later and now he has a chance to rectify his mistake by bringing Chosen back home to the Jets. He initially signed with Gang Green as an undrafted free agent back in 2016.

Chosen won’t solve all of the Jets’ issues on offense but his speed could certainly help the cause. At the very least he could present a decoy that opposing defenses have to respect. Or if he is successful, he could take the top off of a defense and open up things underneath for some of the Jets other pass catchers.

This is exactly the kind of low risk versus high reward kind of move the Jets should take a chance on late in the 2023 season.