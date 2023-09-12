Robert Saleh Opens up on Aaron Rodgers Injury vs. Bills, Jets Plans

Aaron Rodgers only attempted one pass in his debut for the New York Jets on Monday September 11.

With 11:46 remaining in the first quarter, Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau. He got up briefly, sat back down on the turf and had to be helped off of the field.

After the game head coach Robert Saleh told the media that they fear a “torn Achilles” for Rodgers and that it doesn’t look good. He will have an MRI on Tuesday September 12 and “they expect it to confirm the tear,” per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Rodgers Likely out for the Season, New Plan at QB for Jets

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said if it’s an Achilles tear, Rodgers’ season “would be over.” Ultimately the MRI will tell the full story, but Rapoport indicated that there isn’t “optimism.”

Saleh said that he will say a “prayer” and hold out hope that the injury isn’t as bad as they fear, but it doesn’t look good. He did confirm after the game if Rodgers is out, then Zach Wilson “will be the guy.”

Wilson completed 14-of-21 passes for 140 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The atmosphere was electric before the game at MetLife Stadium, but all of the wind came out of the sails when Rodgers had to be helped off of the field.

However, the Jets’ defense kept them in the game throughout. Last season, Gang Green couldn’t create enough turnovers that limited their ceiling.

If the first game of the 2023 season is any indication of what’s to come, perhaps this unit can live up to the lofty expectations of Jets’ cornerback DJ Reed who mentioned the 1985 Chicago Bears and 2012 Seattle Seahawks as the potential ceiling of this unit.

The Jets created four turnovers, three interceptions and a fumble recovery, to provide plenty of short fields for this offense to work with.

Although the game was capped off in overtime with some contributions from the special teams unit. Undrafted free agent wideout Xavier Gipson took an overtime punt 65 yards back to the house for the walk off winner to give his team a 1-0 start to the season.

Wilson Was the Only Answer Saleh Could Say for Jets QB Problems

After the game Saleh was asked basically what’s the plan if Rodgers can’t go? He crowned Wilson, but I’m not sure that is a 100 percent lock.

The Jets only have two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, Rodgers and Wilson. On the expanded 16-man practice squad they do have Tim Boyle, but he is nothing more than a system quarterback with no proven experience whatsoever.

In the immediate, it will likely be Wilson and Boyle heading into a short week matchup on the road versus the Dallas Cowboys on September 17.

However, the Jets will have to add another quarterback at a minimum to either the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

They don’t have a lot of time to think, but waiting for the official confirmation of the MRI on Tuesday will likely provide some clarity for the position and then the team will have to make a decision.