Robert Saleh Makes Stunning Admission About Jets QB Zach Wilson

The New York Jets made a change at quarterback last week and it paid immediate dividends with an offensive explosion.

Robert Saleh went from Zach Wilson to Mike White, a decision he announced during his Wednesday, November 23 press conference with the media.

Robert Saleh Gets Emotional Talking About Zach Wilson Benching

Ahead of the matchup with the Chicago Bears, NFL Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver revealed an intimate conversation with coach Saleh during the broadcast.

She said that Saleh was “hurt” by the decision to bench Wilson “because he feels like in some way he failed him.”

Wow #Jets HC Robert Saleh told Pam Oliver that benching Zach Wilson hurt because he feels like in some way he failed him. Damn man. #TakeFlight @NFLonFOX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 27, 2022

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It was Saleh’s first draft pick as a member of the Jets and the first swing of the bat at the quarterback position by general manager Joe Douglas.

As one insider told me privately, “it took some massive balls” to make this abrupt quarterback change in the middle of a season especially when you’re in the thick of the playoff race.

Yet it seems like the Jets brass had the right temperature on the locker room as teammates rallied around White in this Bears game. The Jets won 31-10 and improved to 7-4 on the season.

Robert Saleh Rubs Fans Wrong Way With Jets QB Plan

Last week Saleh told the media that despite benching Wilson the plan was still for him to return to the lineup at some point this season.

Most assumed after White’s thrilling performance versus the Bears that the plan had changed.

In the wise words of Lee Corso, not so fast my friends.

Saleh was asked if the latest performance by White changes their plan to eventually go back to Zach during his Monday, November 28 press conference:

“No. Like I said we’ll go week-to-week. There are things we’d love to see Zach accomplish over the course of what we’ll call a reset. This is Mike White’s opportunity, that doesn’t change. Mike has an opportunity to go stack another great day up this week. When we feel like Zach is ready to roll, he’s going to roll.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said Mike White’s performance vs #Bears does not change their plan to get Zach Wilson back on the field at some point this season, ‘when we feel like Zach is ready to roll, he’s going to roll’ 🧐: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/VZyXwdXgYk — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 28, 2022

That answer at that specific press conference went viral and a lot of fans weren’t happy about it. It seemed like fans wanted Saleh to come out and declare White as the starting quarterback moving forward.

However, he didn’t do that and he shouldn’t have either.

Saleh had some embarrassing flubs with the media earlier this year where his foot ended up in his mouth. He has learned from his mistakes of the past and has gotten pretty savvy.

Saleh provided the correct answer to this by keeping Zach engaged and motivated. You keep White on the edge of his seat to continue to scrap not knowing when the opportunity will end.

Plus you never know what’s going to happen during the season so unnecessarily putting yourself in a box doesn’t make any sense.

What if he said White was his new starter and then he stinks up the joint versus the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills over the next two weeks? Then what do you do?

Or he gives the keys back to Zach and says he is my quarterback. Then immediately he stinks.

There are so many possibilities and Saleh is handling it the right way by leaving it open-ended. Obviously if White keeps balling we won’t see Zach again this season. If White struggles it seems inevitable that Wilson will find his way back into the lineup.