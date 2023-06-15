The New York Jets are ready to open up the checkbooks this offseason.

Rich Cimini of ESPN made a bold prediction on Thursday, June 15 that Gang Green would finally sign Quinnen Williams to a record-breaking long-term deal.

“My prediction is a four-year, $98 million extension, keeping him with the Jets through 2027.”

That contract would add four more years on to the last year of his rookie contract making it a five-year deal in total.

Cimini said it would be a “surprise” if he doesn’t have a new deal “by the start of the season” and he believes it could happen “by the start of training camp.”

Quinnen Williams Contract Demands, Remaining Hurdles for Jets

Play

Video Video related to jets predicted to sign veteran standout to $98 million deal 2023-06-15T07:57:18-04:00

That new contract would make Quinnen the second highest-paid defensive tackle in football only behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

The new four-year deal for $98 million would average $24.5 million per season just topping Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons who averaged $23.5 million per year on his new deal.

I spoke with Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on my podcast and he revealed the holdup in negotiations between the Jets and Williams’ camp.

“There is reason to be optimistic that a deal gets done before training camp,” Rosenblatt explained on the show on June 13. “The sticking point is not the value of the contract. It’s about one side maybe wants more years [and] one side wants less years. They’re not far apart. I just think it’s kind of like a game of chicken like it was with the Aaron Rodgers trade negotiations.

Both sides want to get the deal done. Both sides want a certain thing. It’s just a matter of who is going to relent and I don’t know who that is going to be. The Jets don’t seem like they’re in a rush which is why from the business side of things I don’t know if they would say we are 100 percent going to get this done before training camp.”

Jets Dodged a Potential Bullet This Offseason

Jets head coach Robert Saleh decided to cancel the team’s previously scheduled mandatory minicamp.

Publically his stated reason was that the team is set to report to training camp a week early because of their participation in the Hall of Fame game.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh confirmed @RapSheet’s report that they’re cancelling mandatory minicamp next week because they will report a week early for #JetsCamp in July because of @ProFootballHOF game. Everyone will be ‘dismissed’ so they can get a break 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight https://t.co/CFvD2POZdZ pic.twitter.com/uvjOk9imAn — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 6, 2023

While that is certainly true there was another side effect of canceling the minicamp that benefitted the team.

Quinnen skipped the entire voluntary portion of the Jets’ offseason in 2023 in hopes of landing a new contract. He would have been required to be in attendance for the mandatory minicamp this week.

If the former Alabama product didn’t show up the team could’ve fined him upwards of $93,000. In addition, Williams’ potential absence could’ve created a hold-out storyline with the media coverage around the team.

However, all of that disappeared the moment the Jets canceled the minicamp. Williams was no longer required to show up and the can got kicked down the road until training camp.

“I don’t think it was part of their decision process, but I do think that there are some benefits,” Rosenblatt explained on my podcast. “You don’t have to deal with the questions, you don’t have to deal with the awkwardness of him not being there. Saleh’s last words on Quinnen are he knows a deal is going to get done. So we go into the offseason and that’s the last thing we’ve heard about it. It’s definitely a positive that they don’t have to deal with that.

Saleh seems confident that it is going to happen soon. I do know that both sides want to get a deal done. It’s just a matter of time. Ideally, you want him there for day one of training camp. I think he will be regardless of what happens here [with the contract]. There are still some sticking points that both sides are dealing with. Ultimately Quinnen Williams is going to be a New York Jet I don’t think there is any concern about that.”