Robert Saleh Sounds off on Future of Jets QB Zach Wilson

The New York Jets red hot four-game winning streak came to a stunning halt in Week 8.

The New England Patriots played a ball-control offense and forced Gang Green quarterback Zach Wilson into several mistakes during a 22-17 loss.

After the game, the future of Wilson as the starting quarterback was suddenly thrown into question.

Robert Saleh Makes Strong Stance on Jets QB Zach Wilson

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked after the loss how he planned on preventing the rest of the team from getting frustrated with the second-year quarterback:

“We got faith in Z. He has played good football, he’s been taking care of the football since he has gotten back, and he has shown flashes of good football. Everyone in the locker room still has his back.”

Wilson certainly didn’t take care of the ball in this contest. After going three straight games without throwing an interception, the former BYU passer seemingly made up for lost time on Sunday.

He tossed three ugly interceptions and struggled to find his groove. This was a classic case of that situation in an NFL world where games are often lost, not won.

The Jets were in this game throughout the entire contest thanks to some elite defense. Gang Green racked up six sacks and forced a turnover.

If New York would have managed average quarterback play in this contest, there is a strong case to be made that they could have won it.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.